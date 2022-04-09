'Checo' Pérez will start third in the Australian GP; Leclerc was pole position

The qualifying session was held at the Australian Grand Prix in which the starting order was decided on Sunday's race. Mexican Sergio Perez scored the third fastest time of the day just behind Red Bull Racing teammate Max Verstappen and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, who took pole position for the stopwatch in 1:17 .868.

The third weekend of activities in the 2022 Formula season is already underway. After two years of absence from the top flight calendar, the Albert Park Circuit in Melbourne is the current setting for a promising race. The dispute between the Austrian and Italian teams is already foreseen a new chapter. The numbers dictate that in qualifying the Rosso Corsa have two victories, for one of the Bulls.

Despite the concerns that exist from Checo regarding the configuration of the RB18, the driver was able to remain in the top positions. After the end of the second free training, the tapatio expressed his uncertainty about the performance of his car by assuring that “some things don't work as expected”. Finally, he managed to make his start in the race from the second line.

Sergio Pérez en la clasificación del Gran Premio de Australia. Foto: Twitter @SChecoPerez

“P3 is a good start for tomorrow. Hopefully we can give the fans a good race,” Perez said once the qualifying was over. Australia is the country in which Checo made his debut in the top category of motorsport.

The grid order was then as follows: Leclerc first with 1:17 .868; Verstappen second with +0.286; Perez third with 0.372; Lando Norris fourth with 0.835; Lewis Hamilton fifth with 0.957; George Russell sixth with +1.065; Daniel Ricciardo seventh with 1.164; Esteban Ocon eighth with +1.193; Carlos Sainz Jr ninth with +1.540, and finally Fernando Alonso in tenth position (he did not set time due to an accident, but when he qualified for Q3 he got the place in automatic).

The rest of the drivers were arranged like this: Pierre Gasly, Valtteri Bottas, Yuki Tsunoda, Guanyu Zhou, Mick Schumacher, Kevin Magnussen, Sebastian Vettel, Nicholas Latifi, Alexander Albon and Lance Stroll. They completed the grid.

The day of activities was marked by the various accidents that occurred. Stroll and Latifi staged a clash in Q1 that left them both out of competition. Former champions Vettel and Alonso also finished off the line.

Formula One F1 - Australian Grand Prix - Melbourne Grand Prix Circuit, Melbourne, Australia - April 9, 2022 Ferrari's Charles Leclerc after placing first in qualifying poses with Red Bull's Max Verstappen and Red Bull's Sergio Perez REUTERS/Loren Elliott REUTERS

Australian GP 2019:13th place with Racing Point.

Australian GP 2018:11th place with Force India.

Australian GP 2017:7th place with Force India.

Australian GP 2016:13th place with Force India.

Australian GP 2015:10th place with Force India.

Australian GP 2014:10th place with Force India.

Australian GP 2013:11th place with McLaren.

Australian GP 2012:8th place with Sauber.

Australian GP 2011: disqualified with Sauber.

KEEP READING: