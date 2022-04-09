BCR says tax cuts should be transferred to lower food prices

Una clienta compra productos en la discoteca LGBTQ+ Valetodo Downtown, que reabrió sus puertas como una tienda de alimentos mientras dure la restricción de cierre para clubes nocturnos debido a la pandemia del coronavirus (COVID-19), en Lima, Perú. 30 de junio de 2020. REUTERS/Sebastián Castañeda

} This Friday, the Central Reserve Bank (BCR) points out that when the rule that exonerates food with the highest incidence in the basic family basket (chicken meat, bread, eggs, edible oils and refined sugar) from the General Sales Tax (IGV) enters into force, it should be moved to lower prices of such foods for the welfare of Peruvian households.

“Tax cuts should be transferred to prices and that will generate lower inflationary pressures in the short term, that should definitely be expected,” said the central manager of Economic Studies of the BCR, Adrián Armas.

He then explained the consequences that will follow this measure of the reduction of taxes on certain products in the family basket. “Once this is applied (exemption from IGV for the main foods of the basic family basket) it would be expected to move at lower prices, obviously,” he added.

In turn, Adrián Armas considered that this measure should be transitory, because otherwise it could have fiscal implications.

“It should also be realized that these are revenues that are part of the source of funding for the budget every year and should not be permanent measures, but transitory,” explained the central manager of Economic Studies of the BCR.

“It would be expected that when international prices fall and these inflationary pressures fall, the measure should be reversed, considering, in addition, that the high fuel prices that are currently being produced are corrected,” he said.

And it is that, let us remember that last Thursday, Congress approved the bill that aims to exonerate the General Sales Tax (IGV) on basic necessities until December of this year, this as a measure to cushion the rise in prices.

This initiative, presented by the Executive Branch, as well as the benches of Acción Popular, Fuerza Popular, Peru Libre and Democratic Peru, received 97 votes in favor, 9 against and two abstentions.

This regulation seeks to create a mechanism for the use and return of the accumulated IGV tax credit that would have taxed the acquisition of raw materials and inputs and other products or services used in the food production process that are exempted by this law.

WHAT ARE THE PRODUCTS EXEMPT FROM IGV?

The exemption covers the import or domestic sale of foods such as chicken, egg, milk, wheat flour, noodles, sugar and meat products: beef, pork, guinea pig and alpaca. However, the approved Act would add other foods.

