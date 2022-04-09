At least 6,600 civilians were rescued through humanitarian corridors

A Russian army soldier stands next to local residents who queue for humanitarian aid delivered during Ukraine-Russia conflict, in the besieged southern port of Mariupol, Ukraine March 23, 2022. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

The Ukrainian authorities reported that on Friday 6,665 civilians were evacuated by humanitarian corridors and assured that eight evacuation buses were held for 24 hours in the city of Melitopol.

Specifically, 5,158 citizens have used the Mariupol and Berdyansk corridor with their own means of transport to reach the city of Zaporizhzhia, according to Deputy Prime Minister for the Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine, Irina Vereshchuk.

Of this total, 1,614 were civilians from Mariupol and 3,544 from Zaporizhzhia regions such as Pologi, Vasylivka, Berdyansk, Tokmak, Melitopol, Energodar, Orejov, Huliaipole, as stated in a statement from the Ministry of Reintegration.

The Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister also indicated that 1,507 people were evacuated from cities such as Lysychansk, Severodonetsk, Rubizhne, Kreminna and the village of Gorske, according to the said statement.

Las autoridades confirmaron que se logró la evacuación de personas incluso, a través de sus propios medios de transporte, para llegar a la ciudad de Zaporizhzhia

Also, on Saturday “work will continue on the humanitarian corridor for Mariupol and the blocked cities of the Zaporizhzhia region, as well as on the evacuation of people from the cities of the Luhansk region”.

Regarding the eight buses held up, Vereshchuk noted that authorities are “negotiating to return these buses and provide an opportunity, under the agreements, to evacuate local residents.”

“They allow themselves to cooperate with the occupying power (let's call it that), to decide who should go where and who should not, where to pick up humanitarian aid, when to confiscate buses on the road where the humanitarian corridor operates,” he denounced.

Vereshchuk added that the corridors have been set up in accordance with Humanitarian Law, so “everything that is done during the operation and regime of that corridor is considered a serious violation of international law.” “All your actions will be recorded!” , he warned.

ATTACK IN KRAMATORSK

At least 50 people were killed, including four children, and another 100 were injured this Friday in a rocket attack on Kramatorsk station, city in the east of Ukraine, where hundreds of people were waiting for a train to leave the region.

Al menos 50 personas murieron, entre ellos cuatro niños, y otras 100 resultaron heridas este viernes en un ataque con cohetes contra la estación de Kramatorsk REUTERS

“More than 30 people were killed and more than 100 were injured after a rocket fire at the station (...) This is a deliberate attack,” Oleksander Kamyshin, head of the Ukrainian railway company Ukrzaliznytsia, said in Telegram.

Moments later, the rescue services reported that there were at least 50 deaths.

Ukrainian President Volodymir Zelensky said Friday that he expects a “strong global response” from the first world powers following the Russian attack on the train station in the Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk, in the Donestk region.

“Like the massacre in Bucha, like many other Russian war crimes, the missile attack in Kramatorsk must be one of the charges in (international) courts, which will surely happen,” the Ukrainian president said in his evening speech, according to a presidential statement.

Zelensky said there will be a worldwide effort to establish what happened “minute by minute” during Russia's invasion of Ukraine. “Who did what, who gave the orders. Where did the missile come from, who was carrying it, who gave the order and how the attack was coordinated,” added the president, warning that “responsibility is inevitable”.

“Russian state propagandists were in such a hurry to shift responsibility for the attack to Ukrainian forces that they accidentally blamed Russia,” he said, adding that Russian news agency Sputnik reported that the attack “had been inflicted while the missiles were still in the air.”

(With information from Europa Press)

KEEP READING: