Álvaro Morales ranted against Pumas and Alan Mozo: “They don't have a First Division level”

On April 5, Pumas surprised with a resounding victory over Cruz Azul in the semifinals of the Concacaf Champions League, where they won 2-1 in Ciudad Universitaria and even left a sector of the fans unhappy, as the score could be higher than what was shown on the field.

Despite the triumph, he did not convince at all was Álvaro Morales, the ESPN analyst who ranted against the varsity team and even dared to name them as a team unworthy of being on the top circuit, because he justified their victory to the machine's mistakes.

“They played very well in the first minutes (Pumas), but because Cruz Azul allowed them to. It was not a virtue of Pumas, it was a defect of the Cement Machine, which when it pressed and when Reynoso made the right changes, it proved, once again, that Pumas does not have the level of the First Division of Mexican football.”

He also lashed out at Alan Mozo

Alan Mozo tuvo un partido destacado en la semifinal de la Concachampions (Foto: Instagram/@alan_mozo)

“So much so that they tell me that Alan Mozo should be on the national team... When a team centers, centers and centers, some shot may fall into goal, especially when a defender like Pablo Aguilar slips. But where did Cruz Azul's goal fall? Yes, by Alan Mozo. Don't get excited, that goal you allowed the Machine, yes, you horns, you pumitas, it means your grave. They are not going to qualify,” said the commentator.

This criticism was launched before the match between Pumas vs Puebla, where the university students came from behind and rescued the 2-2 draw at the Cuauhtémoc Stadium; however, the game was marked by a new error by the right-handed winger of the auriazul team, as it facilitated the second score from Puebla.





*Information in development







