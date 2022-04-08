Who is Gussy Lau, Angela Aguilar's boyfriend

Recently some photographs were leaked in which Angela Aguilar was kissing with her boyfriend Gussy Lau, these images provoked all kinds of reactions, since many fans of the singer were impressed by the 15 years of difference between the two and in addition, they began to investigate the composer's private life.

Gussy Lau was born in Mocorito, Sinaloa, on June 6, 1988, his real name is Luis Abraham Buelna Vea, or at least this is the way he is registered on Spotify; within this platform the 33-year-old artist made a playlist where he collected all his compositions by regional Mexican.

Christian Nodal, Cuitla Vega, Calibre 50, Ariel Camacho's Los Plebes del Rancho, Grupo Firme and La Arrolladora Banda El Limón are just some of the artists for whom Gussy has written, but his repertoire also includes the Aguilar family.

Gussy Lau es compositor sinaloense, artífice de múltiples éxitos del regional mexicano (Foto: Instagram)

From the moment the images were leaked, some versions said that Pepe Aguilar, the young woman's father, would have been very angry with Gussy because they have worked together professionally. It should be noted that so far, the famous singer has not positioned himself in this regard publicly.

The songs performed by Ángela Aguilar that her current couple composed are There where they see me and Se disguizado, it is likely that they met while making agreements or signing contracts on these issues of regional mexican.

On the other hand, Let them say what they say and La quiero igualita are songs composed by Gussy Lau that Pepe and Leonardo Aguilar have sung, respectively. The Spotify playlist features more than 90 songs as part of his career.

Gussy también ha compuesto temas para Pepe y Leonardo Aguilar (EFE)

Currently the Instagram profile of Ángela Aguilar's boyfriend is private, since surely the Sinaloa native received a lot of unwanted attention from hundreds of people, however, it can be seen that he has more than 60,000 followers on this social network -including Angela Aguilar herself-.

In 2019, the 33-year-old composer won a Latin Grammy in the category of Best Mexican Regional Song. The song with which he won this award by the Latin Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences was Christian Nodal's No Count on You Bad.

Two years later, Gussy won the same award for the song Here Below, also played by Christian Nodal, it should be noted that on both songs, the composer collaborated with Edgar Barrera.

Gussy fue quien confirmó el romance (Foto: Sociedad de Autores y Compositores de México)

Although Luis Abraham chose Gussy Lau to make himself known in the art world, he has also signed some songs using René Humberto Lau. A few weeks ago, Angela Aguilar revealed that a mysterious hunk had given her an arrangement of 1,500 roses and sent them to her hotel.

When the young singer was questioned about the name of the suitor, she flatly refused to share her identity: “I can't say anything, absolutely nothing, they kill me.” He let it be seen that he preferred to keep his relationship with Gussy private, although in that month no one knew it was about him.

Ángela Aguilar's privacy would have been violated by the leak of the photos, as she recently said she had no intention of making her romance public, but in the face of pressure, Gussy was the one who confirmed the existence of romance.

“Something very simple that is getting out of context, really. A picture of Angela and me is circulating. Ok, we are together and in order not to tell you the story too long we have been going out since the middle of February, because a couple of weeks, then that was not a problem, everything was being handled privately”, he declared.

