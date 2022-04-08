When will the results of the Mandate Revocation Consultation be known

CIUDAD DE MÉXICO, 27FEBRERO2022.- Al rededor de 200 simpatizantes del presidente Andrés Manuel López Obrador congregaron en el Zócalo para expresar su apoyo por su iniciativa a la reforma eléctrica y a la consulta de revocación de mandato. Como parte de la manifestación, también hubo consignas contra supuestos “opositores” del mandatario, entre ellos los consejeros del Instituto Nacional Electoral (INE) y periodistas como Carmen Aristegui. FOTO: ANDREA MURCIA /CUARTOSCURO.COM

After the citizen participation day, which will be scheduled from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on April 10 and after the vote count, the results of the exercise will be published on Sunday evening with the aim of providing absolute confidence and transparency.

The Mandate Revocation aims to determine whether current President Andres Manuel López Obrador remains in power until the end of his six-year term. According to the official website of the National Electoral Institute (INE), it is the instrument of participation requested by citizens to determine the early conclusion in the performance of the person holding the Presidency of the Republic, on the basis of the loss of confidence.

On the Twitter page, the INE, the body responsible for this exercise, published an audiovisual material specifying that starting at 8pm (Central Time) on Sunday, April 10, it will make the Mandate Revocation Calculations available to citizens, which will be carried out in real time.

Mandate Revocation Exercise

The final result will be announced on Monday, April 11, as announced by the President of the National Electoral Institute (INE), Lorenzo Córdova, at a press conference from the INE”

“On April 10, there will be a rapid counting system with a sample of 1,800 cells that will allow us to have a reliable estimate of the participation and outcome of the consultation that same evening.”

In order for citizens to exercise their right to vote in one of the 57 thousand 516 boxes located near their home, it is necessary to enter the following link to find out which box is assigned to each person: https://ubicatucasilla.ine.mx

Once the place is located, it is necessary to attend with the valid voter's credential (INE). Authorized personnel will be present at the location to verify that everything is done legitimately and will be responsible for providing each person with a ballot with the following inscription:

“Do you agree that Andrés Manuel López Obrador, President of the United Mexican States, should have his mandate revoked due to loss of confidence or remain in the Presidency of the Republic until his term ends?”

Once the voter has received their ballot, citizens will be able to answer whether they agree or not, selecting with a popcorn the option they consider. It should never be forgotten that voting is free and secret, so no one should take any action by which they find out about their position.

INE

It is also important to note that no public servant can guide or intervene in the will of citizens “it is forbidden for public servants to make any reference that could imply promotion of the Revocation of Mandate or in any sense guide the will of citizens in this exercise,” Cordova commented.

Lorenzo Cordova has invited the population to participate in this democratic exercise through the INE's official website and through the dissemination of messages on social networks.

“We are going to print about 92 million ballots and every citizen is going to have a ballot waiting for it; we are even going to install, unlike the Popular Consultation, about 300 special polls, one in each district, so that voters in transit, who are not in their section, at their home, can vote if they wish,” agreed the INE director.

