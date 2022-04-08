Video: Why Juliette Pardau pays taxes in Colombia, but can't vote

A little impressed were the followers of Juliette Pardau, actress who was part of productions such as' Pa 'quererte', 'The chosen granddaughter' and the remake of 'Until silver separates', when through a round of 'questions and answers' she resolved some concerns that her Instagram followers had. The dynamic he called “We haven't talked a while ago. #PreguntenPues”, wanted to know your position on the presidential elections.

His answer left more than one thinking, because it is well known that Pardau was born on August 21 in Caracas, Venezuela, in 1986, but she is based in Colombia because of her profession and the relationship she has with fellow actor Julián Román.

“I still don't vote in Colombia because I still have a foreigner's certificate, that is, I'm a foreigner who lives in the country, I have obligations like paying taxes, but I don't have the right to vote, that's how the purpose is,” replied the talented artist.

Another thing he argued in his reply was that, “the right to vote is exclusive to citizens who hold nationality”.

The actress pointed out that she has no nationality and therefore cannot exercise her right to vote

Here is Juliette Pardau's answer :

A few days ago, the actress revealed that after the recordings of some scenes in the new version of the hit soap opera 'Until silver separate', where she plays the role of the protagonist's intense girlfriend, known as 'La pajarita', she ended up quite hurt in the knees because the scenes contained some loaded movements of emotion.

From her stories on Instagram, the actress realized how her knees were — with bruises — after the aforementioned filming. “I stop by because yesterday I had some very moving scenes and at some point in the rehearsal my classmates said to me: Juliette, I think you're getting excited.”

Indeed, it seemed that the only one in the cast who did not notice the damage to her knees was herself, although of course, everything was very superficial and nothing serious happened, at least because of what was seen in her InstaStories. Pardau even wrote about what his colleagues said: “I think they were right”, followed by an emoticon crying with laughter.

It is worth mentioning that Pardau will share a set with Carmen Villalobos, who was part of the remake of 'Café, with the aroma of a woman', Lorna Cepeda, Sebastián Martínez, Gregorio Pernía among other artists of the national show.

On March 10, a user asked her if she had ever felt unsafe with her body, to which Pardau replied:

“More times than I would like the truth, because it is clear that I am not overweight, but the fitness path is not my favorite, it is difficult for me, and the truth is that if I don't eat well it also shows,” said the actress.

Continuing his response, Pardau assured that rather than focusing on the defects that his body may have, he has always tried to maintain good health rather than the appearance of his body figure. “Finally, that is very subjective and there will be those who think that it is very high, others will think that it is very thin, so nothing to please anyone but oneself”.

