Video: Dayana Jaimes revealed what she will do on April 14 on the anniversary of the death of Martín Elias

A very special date is approaching for fans of the music of Martín Elias, who died in a traffic accident while leaving one of his performances on the road leading to San Onofre, Sucre, on April 14, 2017.

Five years after his death, the followers of the performer of songs such as' Ábrete 'and 'Te amaré' continue to remember his idol with tributes ranging from events where various exponents of vallenato gather to remember his talent and his work in life.

For 2022, the anniversary of her death also coincides again with the celebration of Holy Week and as year after year, Dayana Jaimes is in the eye of her followers to learn how she will pay tribute to her, however, this time she revealed something else, as the artist's widow is happily in love.

Through a round of 'questions and answers' which she called “Let's talk then”, Jaimes was questioned by her followers with the question: “What will they do to Martin on the 14th?”

The artist's widow replied that although she did not agree with certain types of acts being done in front of the late artist's grave, she highly respects the beliefs of her followers.

“For my part nothing, nothing, I have never agreed with this kind of thing that goes to the cemetery, they bring mariachis, they play the box, the guacharaca, the accordion. It's very respectable, but I don't share those things,” said Dayana Jaimes through her 'InstaStories'.

However, she made it clear that she prefers to attend the cemetery early in the morning in the company of her daughter, Paula Elena Díaz, sharing an intimate moment, because after a certain time more people begin to arrive at the tomb of Martín Elias.

Other questions that Dayana Jaimes answered in her round of interaction with her followers were more focused on the topic of her personal life, about the bad comments she receives from some people on social networks and the time she has been with her new partner.

There, he said that regarding what other people say about their behavior, there are divided opinions: “It all depends, if you hear it from a person that I have never treated in my life and doesn't even know me, it's not right in the head... if you hear it from a family member or a friend it will speak wonders to you and if it comes from someone resentful or inconvenience with me, he won't speak well to you.”

Regarding when she will officially introduce her boyfriend, via social media, Dayana Jaimes replied that “someday”.

Here is the full content of Dayana Jaimes :

The artist's widow confessed that she does not like the fact that in front of the grave of her late husband there are vallenatas

The reactions did not take long to appear because the entertainment portal 'Rechismes' was responsible for replicating the content where it has obtained hundreds of comments that point out: “it is their thought and they must respect it, it was not just anyone in the life of Martín Elias”; “I don't understand the resentment of some of them towards her, perhaps they think she had it easy for being the wife of a singer”; “it's very true, you want to mourn your dead calmly, not with accordion noise”; “she doesn't know what Martín was like for her followers and even more so being one of the best singers”, among others.

