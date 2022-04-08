The US sanctioned a Russian shipbuilding company and the world's largest diamond producer

FILE PHOTO: A piece of diamond-bearing kimberlite on display in Yellowknife, Northwest Territories in Canada September 26, 2015. REUTERS/Susan Taylor/File Photo

The United States issued sanctions on Thursday against the world's largest diamond producer, Alrosa, and the shipbuilding, repair and maintenance company United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC) in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“These actions, taken with the State Department and in coordination with our allies and partners, reflect our continued efforts to restrict the Kremlin's access to assets, resources and sectors of the economy that are essential to supplying and financing Putin's brutality,” said the Deputy Treasury Secretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence, Brian Nelson.

The US Treasury Department recalled in a statement, Alrosa, a company that is responsible for 90 percent of Russia's diamond mining capacity, has also been sanctioned by Canada, the United Kingdom, New Zealand and the Bahamas.

“USC is responsible for the construction of almost all warships in Russia, as well as those built for foreign customers. Along with the reappointment of USC, the State Department appointed 28 subsidiaries and eight board members,” he said with regard to the shipbuilding company.

Because of these sanctions against these eight USC members, their property and interests in the United States “are blocked.” “In addition, any entity that is owned, directly or indirectly, by 50 percent or more by one or more blocked persons is also blocked,” the Treasury Department added.

THE BUTCHER OF MAIUPOL

The Australian Government announced on Thursday the imposition of financial sanctions and travel bans against Russian Army Colonel Mikhail Mizintsev, nicknamed “the butcher of Mariupol”, as well as 64 other Russians and two Ukrainians for Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

In addition to Mizintsev, who is held responsible for the bombing of a theater full of civilians in the city of Mariupol, the measures affect the Deputy Prime Minister, Dmitry Grigorenko, and the head of Economic Development, Maxim Reshetnikov, among other senior officials, points out the Australian Foreign Ministry.

The list also includes Galina Danilchenko, who was “placed” by Russia as “mayor” of the Ukrainian town of Melitopol, as well as Ukrainian legislator Oleg Voloshyn, who, according to the Australian statement, works with Russia to undermine the Kiev government.

The new round of sanctions comes after evidence of possible war crimes emerged from the massacres of civilians attributed to Russian forces in the Ukrainian town of Bucha and other villages around Kiev.

