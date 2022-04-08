SpaceX launched the first private mission with three tourists to the International Space Station

The first private trip to the International Space Station will be launched today from Cape Canaveral, Florida, USA.

Takeoff is scheduled for local 11H17 (15H17 GMT) from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida. Since 2000, several newbies have traveled to the ISS. Russia sent a film crew and a Japanese billionaire last year. But they all did it aboard Soyuz rockets and accompanied by cosmonauts.

This time it is the company Axiom Space that organized the trip, in collaboration with SpaceX and NASA, remunerated for the use of its station. The commander of the mission, named Ax-1, is Spanish-American Michael López-Alegría, a former astronaut who was already on the ISS.

The other members of the team paid tens of millions of dollars to be part of the mission that will last 8 days in space with a stay in the orbital laboratory. The role of the pilot is occupied by the American Larry Connor, owner of a real estate firm.

Also on board are Canadian Mark Pathy, head of an investment firm, and former pilot Eytan Stibbe, co-founder of an investment fund. Stibbe will be the second Israeli astronaut in history, after Ilan Ramon, who was killed in 2003 in the explosion of the US space shuttle Columbia upon his return from the ISS.

News in development...

