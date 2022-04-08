Riva Palacio lashed out at AMLO for 'fighting with everyone': “Tantrum boy”

The recent clashes of Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) against the Supreme Court, INE advisers, US congressmen or artists who spoke out against the Mayan Train, drew all kinds of criticism of the Mexican president.

Such is the case of journalist Raymundo Riva Palacio, who considered in his most recent column for Ejecentral that the capacity to amaze Andrés Manuel López Obrador will always have a surprise to grant him, especially when it comes to his constant lawsuits.

Because, according to the writer, for the president of Mexico they are all the same. From Joe Biden, his American counterpart, to Mexican actor Eugenio Derbez, the INE's presiding councillor, Lorenzo Córdova or the European Parliament.

“In his head there is no hierarchical structure, but rather a stew of emotions” and “his belligerent incontinence is amazing”, were some of the terms used in the aforementioned text.

This, he insisted, is due to the fact that AMLO “carries a machine of rancor and tireless aggression”, which says insults to anyone, that half-truths or directly even lies.

All this would also be driven by the “immense self-esteem” that the author can recognize in the Mexican president, which makes him see everyone else with disdain.

These statements came after AMLO lashed out against the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation because of the alleged little interest that the magistrates have shown in the Electricity Reform, the essence of which contravenes the provisions of the current legislation.

And before questioning whether they direct their performance to the Mexican people, he finished with the phrase that Riva Palacio considered to be the most remembered in the future of the entire six-year term: “And don't let them come to me that the law is the law, don't give me that story that the law is the law.”

He also enumerated AMLO's words against the group of US congressmen who sent a letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Prosecutor Merrick Garland about Alejandro Gertz Manero, in which they point out that he was “attacking the judiciary.”

The president said that the US Democrats' approaches are due to the fact that there are interests involved since they are in campaign season, to conclude with “they are wrong, uninformed and with this I close: (...) we do not accept interference”.

Finally, Riva Palacio recalled that AMLO disqualified the ministers of the Supreme Court by calling them “employer lawyers” for eliminating the 10-year veto of former officials so that they can work in the private sector.

“It is abhorrent that ministers do not set standards or cancel these limitations. Imagine: some people who work at Pemex and have information about where the archaeological sites are and are going to work on private initiative. That is corruption,” he said at a press conference.

After the aforementioned episodes, journalist Raymundo Riva Palacio finished off by stating that López Obrador “sometimes behaves like a tantrum, ill-mannered and selfish child”.

However, although he thinks that he could get away with everything over the years, and under circumstances, there could also be a turn of the screw, to the extent that his hostility, aggression and insults are returned to him.

“We will see what will be the response of those he has mistreated. For now, everything indicates that it will not go unpunished”, concluded the journalist in his most recent column for Ejecentral.

