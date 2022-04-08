Putin's two daughters entered the EU's blacklist and were punished along with 214 others

The EU blacklisted Russian President Vladimir Putin's two adult daughters and more than 200 people as part of its latest package of sanctions for the Moscow war in Ukraine, according to an official list released Friday.

Those on the list, which also includes 18 companies, face asset seizures and travel bans in all 27 nations of the European Union.

The United States and Britain had already sanctioned Putin's two daughters: Maria Vorontsova and Katerina (or Ekaterina) Tikhonova, born in 1985 and 1986 respectively.

His mother is the ex-wife of the Russian leader, Lyudmila, whose divorce from Putin was announced in 2013.

The Kremlin had kept the details of the lives of Putin's daughters a very well guarded secret.

EU member states had already agreed to be included earlier this week, but their blacklist only came into effect on Friday night with publication in the Official Journal of the European Union, which requires translation work to be available in 24 languages.

Maria Vorontsova

A total of 216 people were added to the EU blacklist, including Putin's descendants.

Other notable entries were: Herman Gref, director of Russia's largest listed bank, Sberbank; oligarch Oleg Deripaska, owner of arms factories; Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov; more members of the ultra-wealthy Rotenberg family close to Putin; and members of the political administrations running Russian-backed separatist enclaves in eastern Ukraine.

The EU said Vorontsova was on the list because it co-owned Nomenko, a company “involved in Russia's largest private investment project in healthcare.” Therefore, it was considered that it benefited from the Russian government and was involved in a sector that provided it with income.

She is allegedly married to a Russian-born Dutch businessman, according to news reports.

The EU list included her sister Tikhonova because she “currently heads the development initiative Innoopraktika, funded by key Russian companies whose directors are members of the inner circle of oligarchs close to President Putin.” Therefore, it was also seen that it benefited from the Kremlin and participated in income generation.

Katerina Tikhonova baila con Iván Klimov durante el Mundial de Rock'n'Roll en Krakow, Polonia, en 2014 (REUTERS/Jakub Dabrowski) REUTERS

In a few statements, Putin has revealed that his daughters speak several European languages, received a university education in Russia and live in that country. Also that he has a granddaughter. Not much else is known, because the Kremlin keeps Putin's family life out of the public spotlight.

According to Russian media reports, Vorontsova is an endocrinologist at a major government-related medical research firm focused on cancer treatment.

Russian media identify Tikhonova as a mathematician who heads a science and technology foundation affiliated with Russia's leading state university. Tikhonova is also a professional acrobatic rock and roll dancer, and has participated in prestigious international competitions, according to press reports.

The European Union has already imposed an assets freeze on Putin himself over the invasion of Ukraine while trying to increase pressure on the Russian president and his inner circle by the invasion of Ukraine.

The latest EU sanctions package prohibits imports of Russian coal, prevents Russian ships from entering European ports, and expands sanctions against Russia's financial sector and trade.

(With information from AFP)

