Prosecutor's Office requests 36 months of pre-trial detention for Bruno Pacheco and the president's nephews

On April 7, the Public Prosecutor's Office requested 36 months of preventive detention for the seven investigated for the alleged crime of aggravated collusion in criminal organization, in the context of the case of Provías Decentralized (Puente Tarata III). The order also includes the former Secretary of the Presidential Office, Bruno Pacheco, and the two nephews of President Pedro Castillo, Friar Vasquez Castillo and Gian Marco Castillo.

This request is handled by the Fifth Office of the Second Corporate Prosecutor's Office Specialized in Corruption Crimes of Lima officials, led by prosecutor Karla Zecenarro Monge. The persons investigated included in the pre-trial detention order are:

1. The former Secretary General of the Government Palace, Bruno Pacheco Castillo.

2. The former director of Provías Decentralized, Victor Valdivia Malpartida.

3. The official of this entity, Edgar Vargas Mas.

4. The businessman Zamir Villaverde Garcia.

5. Businessman Luis Carlos Pasapera Adrianzén.

It should be emphasized that preliminary detention is a measure regulated in article 261 of the Code of Criminal Procedure that seeks to deprive an investigated person of his liberty for a short period of time in order to prevent him from fleeing. If it is a common case, it is carried out for a period of 72 hours or three days, but being a complex case it lasts up to 10 days. In this case, due to its complexity, it was issued for 36 months.

On the other hand, the Prosecutor's Office has also requested the restrictive appearance measure (ensuring provisional means to ensure the purposes of criminal proceedings) in order to:

1. The official of Provías Decentralized, Alcides Villafuerte Vizcarra.

2. Businesswoman Karelim López Arredondo.

3. Businessman Marco Pasapera Adrianzén.

4, Businessman Hector Pasapera Lopez.

5. Businessman Victor San Miguel Velasquez.

BRUNO PACHECO AND CASTILLO'S NEPHEWS REMAIN AT LARGE:

However, the former secretary of the Presidential Office and the president's nephews continue to fail to appear for justice. Thus, the Ministry of the Interior included them in the Rewards Program.

“Immediately, it has been requested at the level of the Deputy Ministry of Internal Order to be considered among the most wanted and to have a reward,” said the authority, since those mentioned were not able to be located by the prosecution during an operation that sought to put an arrest warrant against them.

“This entire report has already been formalized and has been handed over to the internal sector to proceed according to what is already regulated. Over the course of the hours, that reward should come out and be considered among the most wanted,” he added.

For information on the whereabouts of Bruno Pachecho, S/ 30 thousand soles is being offered. For information on the whereabouts of Fray Vasquez Castillo and Gian Marco Castillo Gómez, S/ 15 thousand soles is offered.

In total, Mininter has incorporated into this Rewards Program the five fugitives involved in the Puente Tarata III case. The inclusion of these five individuals was approved by the Rewards Against Crime Evaluation Commission (Cercri).

OTHER CAPTURED

During the aforementioned operation, which sought to put into effect an arrest warrant against those involved, businessman Zamir Villaverde, Víctor Valdivia Malpartida and George Pasapera were arrested.

In addition, the commander of the PNP reported that they have presented themselves to the judicial office on a voluntary basis : 1. Hector Pasapera Lopez, 2. Victor San Miguel Velasquez and 3. Luis Pasapera Adrianzen. Other names involved are those of Edgar Vargas Mas and Alcides Villafuerte Vizcarra, with a total of eleven people being handed down by the prosecutor's office.

