President Ivan Duque signed the extradition to the US of alias Otoniel

On the morning of Friday, April 8, Colombian President Iván Duque Márquez reported through his Twitter account that he signed the procedure for Dairo Antonio Úsuga David, alias Otoniel, the chief chief of the Gulf Clan, to be extradited to the United States.

“I just signed the extradition of alias' Otoniel ', the worst drug trafficker and criminal in recent Colombian history. The country's institutions show their strength and forcefulness,” said the head of state through his Twitter account.

Wait for more information...