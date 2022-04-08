President Ivan Duque signed the extradition to the US of alias Otoniel

AMÉRICATELESHOWTENDENCIASGRANDES LIBROSMIX5411
After the endorsement of the president, whoever was the top leader of the Gulf Clan is on the verge of being sent to the United States to respond in various drug trafficking proceedings

Newsroom Infobae

April 8, 2022

On the morning of Friday, April 8, Colombian President Iván Duque Márquez reported through his Twitter account that he signed the procedure for Dairo Antonio Úsuga David, alias Otoniel, the chief chief of the Gulf Clan, to be extradited to the United States.

“I just signed the extradition of alias' Otoniel ', the worst drug trafficker and criminal in recent Colombian history. The country's institutions show their strength and forcefulness,” said the head of state through his Twitter account.

