Pepe Aguilar celebrated birthday with his daughters after Angela Aguilar scandal

After Ángela Aguilar reacted to the leak of some photographs with Gussy Lau and pointed out through a video that she was disappointed and sad that his image as an artist was damaged by being exposed in that way, the Aguilar dynasty showed that scandals are not a reason for the family to disintegrate.

And it is that Angela's brothers and Pepe Aguilar himself met to celebrate Aneliz's birthday. It was through their respective Instagram accounts that the members of this well-known family showed some details of the fun and affectionate celebration.

For her part, Aneliz showed off her birthday cake, which was two-story and covered in black fondant. It also had an “A” alluding to the girl's initial and was decorated with candles, golden feathers, a white flower and the caption: “Happy Birthday Aneliz”.

Ángela felicitó a su hermana (Foto: Instagram/@angela_aguilar_)

Angela did not take long to congratulate her sister and shared a series of Instastories where she can be seen at various times she has shared with her sister: from one trip to the gym until two o'clock at a party.

Also, the singer of hits like There where they see me, she what gave you or actually showed a tender moment during the celebration of Aneliz's birthday where her sister and Pepe Aguilar are seen laughing in an armchair.

In the clips shown from Leonardo Aguilar's account, Aneliz can also be seen sitting at a table, while Pepe Aguilar is next to him and the whole family sings Las mañanitas and the celebrated one is sad for the time being.

Los Aguilar son reconocidos por su talento musical (Foto: EFE)

And the whole celebration took place throughout the controversy that arose around Ángela Aguilar, who is having a difficult time in her life, because of images that were made public without their consent.

Even last Thursday night, the 18-year-old singer uploaded a video to her social networks in which she expressed how this situation affected her not only on a personal level, but also professionally.

“I feel sad, let down, I can't believe I'm making this video; my soul hurts. I feel violated, I feel violated by the possibility of having my own privacy, of being able to decide about my life, my body, my image,” she denounced in a clip.

La hija de Pepe Aguilar se mostró vulnerable en el video que compartió en sus redes sociales (Foto: Captura de pantalla)

Regarding the images released, Angela said she trusted a person who made her feel disappointed, since the images that circulate not only affect her private life but also in the work sector.

“It has affected me financially and lovingly, let alone, what face can I give my family?... Although I didn't agree, I put myself in a position, in this position, and that was wrong of me; and that was my mistake,” the singer explained.

The interpreter said she understood women who are violated through the dissemination of images without their consent, and was reflected in them, whom she said she supported.

