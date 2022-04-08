'Mexicanizaron' to Coldplay with funny viral memes: “You can apply now”

Coldplay, the band from the United Kingdom that came to Mexico to offer great shows, is already much more than a pop rock band, now they became one of the most published memes of the day, making them completely Mexican.

Coldplay has spent nearly 14 days with their respective nights in Mexico due to their most recent Music Of The Spheres World Tour that passed through three states of the Republic since the end of March 2022 and so far.

In Mexico, it started on March 25 and 26 at the BBVA Stadium in Monterrey, in Nuevo León, which sold out completely. In these, as in the whole tour, they were accompanied by Carla Morrison, Mexican artist as the opening act.

Coldplay se convirtió en uno de los mejores memes del día

The date followed at the Akron Stadium in Guadalajara on March 29, and then, they opened three historic concerts at the Sol Forum of the Autódromo Hermanos Rodriguez in Mexico City. The dates chosen were 3, 4, 6 and until 7 April 2022. All the locations were sold.

It is not known for certain whether they are still in Mexico, but after two weeks, probably more if they arrived earlier, in Mexican territory, fans could assume that they adopted various attitudes, tricks or secrets that can only be seen in this country.

This immediately became a Twitter trend, in which the members of Coldplay were involved in everyday life situations in the main capitals of the country, in which they fancifully went ahead.

Coldplay se convirtió en uno de los mejores memes del día

These were some of the best, and they even added montages in image:

The guys from Coldplay have been in Mexico for so long, that with their points, they took out their little house Infonavit.

The ones from Coldplay have been in Mexico so long that they have already gone to Tepis for their respective Licuachela.

The people from Coldplay have been in Mexico so long that if you say good morning to them they answer you "afternoon, now”.

The people from Coldplay have been in Mexico so long that they already say “Here comes your uncle” when the audio engineer arrives to greet them.

The people from Coldplay have been in Mexico so long that they even say “no thanks” when someone asks them for alms.

Coldplay's are already eligible for poll officers in the consultations.

The ones from Coldplay have been in Mexico so long that they already order their corn with chili from which it itches.

Those from Coldplay can now run for a deputation /they can already vote on the revocation of mandate /guess who is going to run.

The people from Coldplay have been in Mexico so long that they have already put buckets full of cement to set aside their parking space when they return from the concert.

The people from Coldplay have been in Mexico for so long already have this (brand of the vaccine) on their arm.

Coldplay se convirtió en uno de los mejores memes del día

It wasn't the only meme they were involved in. Once again, the name Alfredo Adame spearheaded comic trends in Mexico, as whoever was a candidate for federal deputy again starring in a public fight. As expected, the fight went viral on social networks and all kinds of mockery and memes were unleashed towards the actor.

One of the latest to become a trend was a video produced by a user in which, in addition to being in slow motion and in reverse a shot of the fight, it was accompanied by music by Coldplay.

The edition quickly went viral and reached thousands of reactions, as it combined two current themes and brought them together to result in a comedic video, where we can also see in detail how Adame tripped over chairs and fell to the ground.

KEEP READING: