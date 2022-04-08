Jorge Montoya does mea culpa: “I am in congress because I received the vote from people who live around the city”

Jorge Montoya decided to go to the front and make his apologies, after he poured some questionable expressions about the people who live around the city. As can be recalled, the congressman of Popular Renewal was in favor of the measure imposed by President Pedro Castillo to decree a curfew throughout April 5, already which had information that it was thought that a group of people would “come down from the hills” to plunder Lima.

“The measure is very hard, very drastic and it was because the information that is available, unless it has reached my ears, is that today they were planning to loot Lima, go down from the hills to plunder the city, not only here but in different parts of the country, but the capital is an emblematic place and it must be protected,” he told the media of press, outside the Congress of the Republic.

“It is not the best time to give it, nor is the way in which it has been given the best, but I think that measures of this nature or similar to this one must be taken in order to control the popular overflow,” he added.

Given this, this Thursday he decided to shoot a video and share it on his social networks, apologizing about these expressions that have been heavily criticized.

The congressman made a mea culpa and went out to apologize after unfortunate expressions.

“Dear compatriots, on April 5, I gave some unfortunate statements when I arrived at the congress to try to report that I was going to see possible disturbances in the city of Lima and I mentioned that people were going to come down from the hills. That expression has been misinterpreted, my intention was not to offend anyone. I apologize to you for that. I am in the congress because I have received the vote from you, from the people who live right around the city in San Juan de Lurigancho, in Villa María del Triunfo in Comas, in San Martín de Porres. I want to apologize to you if I have made you feel bad about my expressions ,” he said.

“We have supported and promoted all initiatives to challenge and censure the unpresentable ministers that this government has appointed. As a bench and in a personal way, we promote the presidential vacancy because it is the only way out of this crisis that President Castillo has generated. We will never give up on our principle by defending democracy and our homeland and taking it away from the radical and obsolete extremisms that govern us today,” he added.

Before concluding, he assured that he is committed to fighting for just causes and defending those who need most.

“Our commitment is and will be to all Peruvians. We will always be protecting the rights of the poorest and most vulnerable, those who legitimately demand an immediate presence of the State. My struggle and sacrifice since Congress is dedicated to compatriots who have the least and who deserve a better quality of life , with them it is my eternal commitment. Long live Peru!” , ended.

MONTOYA HAD INTELLIGENCE INFORMATION FROM THE PNP.

After supporting the irremovability filed by President Pedro Castillo, the legislator assured that he handled information from the Peruvian National Police (PNP) about looting and violent acts that have happened in the city.

“If they have all the people walking around the city, innocent people fall as collateral damage and that must be avoided. These solutions can never be appreciated whether they are good or bad until they end. When they are finished, you can analyze whether it was good or bad, in the meantime you have to try to understand the situation that the country is going through. Just because they haven't burst a store in front of us now doesn't mean they haven't done it behind the block and other neighbors have suffered from this issue,” he said.

The congressman said he had information from the police that Lima was planned to be looted today. | VIDEO: Twitter

