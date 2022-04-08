Joe Biden said that Russia committed “a horrible atrocity” in Kramatorsk

U.S. President Joe Biden addresses the North America’s Building Trades Unions (NABTU) Legislative Conference in Washington, U.S., Aprl 6, 2022. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

US President Joe Biden accused Russia of having committed a “horrible atrocity” after at least 50 people, including five children, were killed on Friday in the bombing of the railway station in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk.

“ The attack on a Ukrainian station is a horrific new atrocity committed by Russia, affecting civilians who were trying to get out and get safe ,” the president said on Twitter.

An attack today on the train station in the city of Kramatorsk, in the Donbas controlled by the Ukrainian Army and involving almost 4,000 civilians who wanted to flee the region, killed at least 50 people and injured 87, a massacre that Kiev attributes to Russian forces.

The head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, Pavlo Kyrylenko, pointed out that there are five children among the deceased.

So far 98 people have been transferred to hospitals, of which 16 were children, 46 women and 36 men. Twelve of these citizens died in the hospital and 38 at the station, he said.

According to the Office of the Prosecutor-General of Ukraine, at the time of the missile impact “the population was being evacuated and there were almost 4,000 civilians in the station, mostly women and children”.

According to photographs and videos published by local authorities and Ukraine's state-owned railway transport company Ukrzaliznytsia, lifeless bodies are seen in front of the station and near the platform among bloodstains, suitcases, backpacks, stuffed animals and shopping carts.

“Inhumane Russians do not abandon their methods. Not having the strength and courage to face us on the battlefield, they cynically exterminate civilians,” Ukrainian President Volodymir Zelensky told Facebook.

“This is how Russia came to protect the Donbas, its way of understanding the protection of the Russian-speaking population,” he also told the Finnish Parliament.

The attack came just as local authorities urged the inhabitants of the region to leave the east of the country as soon as possible, in the face of the final Russian offensive that Kiev believes will take place in a matter of a few days across the Donbas.

Cuerpos en las calles tras el ataque en Kramatorsk (Hervé BAR / AFP) AFP

Unicef today supplied medical equipment and emergency products to Kramatorsk to respond to the “rapid deterioration” of the situation in the eastern regions of the country. When the attack took place, a team was barely a kilometre from the train station.

Kramatorsk is the main military base of the Ukrainian Army in the region and key together with the city of Izium (Kharkov), which it already controls, and Sloviansk, in the Russian strategy of taking over the entire Donbas.

It is along this axis, which begins in besieged Kharkiv, that Russian troops want to advance south and envelop Ukrainian forces north of Donetsk.

“The Russian Nazis fired with Tochka-U missiles at the Kramatorsk railway station, from where evacuation trains take the region's inhabitants to safer places in Ukraine leave in an organized manner,” Kyrylenko said.

“For them, people's lives are just a bargaining chip and a tool to achieve their cynical goals,” he said.

According to the president of the Ukrainian state-owned railway transport company Ukrzaliznytsia, Alexander Kamyshin, it was two missiles that hit the station.

One of the alleged missiles used in the massacre was inscribed on one side “za detéi” (by children), according to a photograph published by Kamyshin on Telegram.

