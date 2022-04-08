Invasion of Russia LIVE: WHO confirmed about one hundred attacks on health infrastructure in Ukraine

SENSITIVE MATERIAL. THIS IMAGE MAY OFFEND OR DISTURB A body of the civilian lies near destroyed houses in Borodyanka, amid Russia's invasion on Ukraine, in Kyiv region, Ukraine, April 5, 2022. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

The city of Borodianka joins the list of regions where Russian troops caused a massacre of civilians in their attempt to invade the territory of Ukraine. President Zelensky said that what happened in the region is “much more horrible” than the situation discovered in the nearby city of Bucha.

Kiev also denounced the Kremlin soldiers blocking trains that are evacuating the population of eastern Ukraine, an area in which the force of the attacks is believed to be concentrated in the coming days.

Almost 50 days after the start of the attacks, Russia acknowledged having suffered “significant casualties” among its military personnel deployed in Ukraine and assured that it will continue to “defend its interests” after being suspended from the United Nations Human Rights Council, in statements by the Kremlin spokesman.

While the international community implements new sanctions against Russia for aggressions against Ukraine.

Here is the minute by minute of the Russian Invasion of Ukraine (Ukraine time, GMT +3):

Friday, 8 April

5:00: At least 26 bodies were recovered from the rubble of two houses in the Ukrainian city of Borodyanka, reported Ukrainian Attorney General Irina Venediktova on her official Facebook profile.

“Only from under the rubble of two bombed apartment buildings, 26 bodies were recovered. The enemy insidiously inflicted air strikes on housing infrastructure at night, when there were a maximum number of people at home,” he said, after visiting the city.

In this regard, he assured that “the objective was exclusively the civilian population”. “There is not a single military installation here,” he said, adding that “evidence of Russian war crimes” is “at all times” in the city due to the remains of cluster bombs, missiles and rocket launchers.

4:15: The United States issued sanctions against the world's largest diamond producer, Alrosa, and the shipbuilding, repair and maintenance company United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC) in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“These actions, taken with the State Department and in coordination with our allies and partners, reflect our continued efforts to restrict the Kremlin's access to assets, resources and sectors of the economy that are essential to supplying and financing Putin's brutality,” said the Deputy Treasury Secretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence, Brian Nelson.

3:35: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced that the federal authorities of Germany will allocate 2 billion euros this year for accommodation and integration of Ukrainian refugees who are receiving asylum in the country.

After a meeting of several hours, the German authorities have agreed that Ukrainian refugees will receive basic security benefits from June onwards. Thus, the federal states will receive a sum of 2 billion euros this year, the German Executive said in a statement, as reported by the newspaper 'Sueddeutsche Zeitung'.

Of the 2 billion euros agreed, 500 million is intended to be a kind of advance for the Länder with the aim of providing basic security for refugees from Ukraine. Another 500 million will be to support municipalities with accommodation costs.

3:00: Ukrainian Prime Minister Denis Shmigal stated his willingness that Ukraine can receive part of the Russian assets seized by Western powers to facilitate the process of rebuilding the country.

Shmigal reported that the authorities are promoting the Fund for the Reconstruction of Ukraine and that, within this framework, “active work” is already being done, according to the Ukrinform agency.

The head of Government acknowledged that there is no single procedure for executing this transfer of Russian assets, so work will be done individually with each country.

“We want to receive some of these funds in the next six months to quickly begin rebuilding our country,” said Shmigal, who has also urged the international community to continue the seizure of assets.

As the US Treasury Department recalled in a statement, Alrosa, a company that is responsible for 90 percent of Russia's diamond mining capacity, has also been sanctioned by Canada, the United Kingdom, New Zealand and the Bahamas.

2.20: The High Representative of the European Union for Foreign and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, called today's attack by Russian journalist Dmitri Muratov, the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize winner, who was thrown paint in his face by an unknown person in Moscow as he was about to take a train.

“This is completely unacceptable and another attack on the safety of journalists and media freedom in Russia,” Borrell said on his official Twitter account.

Parte de los destrozos causados por las tropas rusas en Izyum

2.00: French President Emmanuel Macron denounced “cynicism at the end of every discussion” with Vladimir Putin and stated that Vladimir Putin explicitly rejected a humanitarian operation in Mariupol, in southeastern Ukraine.

“This role of dialogue with the Russian president is ungrateful, I spend hours arguing. Cynicism is at the end of every discussion, there is never any pleasure... But it's my duty,” he replied in a session with readers of the French newspaper Le Parisien.

1.45: The World Health Organization (WHO) reported that it had been able to confirm about 100 attacks on health infrastructure in Ukraine and called for humanitarian access to the besieged city of Mariupol.

“So far, WHO has verified 103 incidents of attacks on health services, with 73 people killed and 51 injured, including health personnel and patients,” said the head of the organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, at a press conference.

1.19: “I applaud today's overwhelming vote in the UN General Assembly to expel Russia from the UN Human Rights Council,” Joe Biden said in a statement released by the White House. “This is a significant step by the international community that further demonstrates how Putin's war has turned Russia into an international pariah.”

“Russia is committing serious and systemic violations of human rights. Russian forces are committing war crimes. Russia has no place in the Human Rights Council,” he added. “The signs of people being raped, tortured, executed, in some cases with their bodies desecrated, are an outrage to our common humanity. Russia's lies cannot compete with the undeniable evidence of what is happening in Ukraine.”

News in Development...

KEEP READING: