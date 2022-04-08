Foreign Ministry cited the Advisory Commission on Foreign Relations for the ruling on the dispute with Nicaragua

The conflict with Nicaragua over territorial portions of the sea in the Caribbean, and for which in 2013 Daniel Ortega's regime initiated litigation before the International Court of Justice, which is based in The Hague (Netherlands), is the main reason why the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, also the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, also the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Colombia, scheduled a meeting with the Committee on Foreign Affairs for this Friday at 8 am.

It should be remembered that this delegation is made up of the congressmen of the second committees of the House of Representative and the Senate, former presidents of Colombia and government delegates.

Precisely Senator Antonio Sanguino reported in various media outlets in the country about this meeting for which there are quite a lot of expectations.

“In this session we will hear about the ruling concerning alleged violations in the Caribbean Sea, delivered by the International Court of Justice in The Hague, which corresponds to a lawsuit brought by Nicaragua against Colombia. We hope that this ruling will not be contrary to the interests of our nation,” the congressman said on La W Radio.

According to Sanguino himself, the issue of the conflict in Eastern Europe, which has world diplomacy on the edge, will also be discussed.

“We will know Colombia's position in the conflict between Ukraine and Russia. We will also be informed of relations with the United States. I hope the former presidents of the republic can attend,” they quoted on Caracol Radio of what the senator said.

At the end of March, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported that there was already a date to hear the ruling of the International Court of Justice on two lawsuits imposed by Nicaragua and Colombia.

It is important to note that the verdict of the Court of The Hague will not imply any change in the maps of either of the two countries involved in the litigation, as it did on November 19, 2012.

On that occasion, Colombia maintained sovereignty over the mainland of San Andrés, Providencia and seven keys attached to the department — Albuquerque, Bajo Nuevo, Southeast, Quitasueño, Roncador, Serrana and Serranilla — but lost a significant portion of the sea to Nicaragua and conserved only twelve nautical miles of the water that surrounds them territories.

The pending decision of the Hague Court is related to alleged violations of sovereign rights and maritime spaces in the Caribbean Sea by Colombia, accused by Daniel Ortega's government since 2013.

According to Nicaragua, the Colombian National Navy continues to operate in waters of the Caribbean Sea that are no longer part of its jurisdiction. In addition, they say that the issuance of Decree 1946 of 2013, which establishes the Integral Contiguous Zone of the Archipelago, the Government of Colombia omits the changes that should have occurred on the map after the ruling.

In response to this demand, Colombia countersued the Central American country. According to the Colombian Foreign Ministry, “Nicaragua has violated the artisanal fishing rights of the inhabitants of the archipelago, in particular the Raizal community, to access and operate their traditional fishing banks.”

In addition, a decree would have been issued in that country that would be contrary to international law and would be seeking to add even more marine areas than it had already won in court, to the detriment of Colombia.

To resolve this dispute, the Court of The Hague convened several oral hearings — both face-to-face and virtual — between September 20 and October 1 of last year. On behalf of Colombia, in addition to the defense lawyers, the Vice President and Foreign Minister, Marta Lucia Ramírez, the governor of the department of San Andrés and Providencia, Everth Hawkins Sjogreen, the National Navy and the representative of the Raizal community Kent Francis James spoke.

The team that intervened in defense of Colombia advocated the traditional fishing rights of the raizal community — whose schools of fish fell outside the 12 nautical miles stipulated in the previous ruling — Nicaragua's alleged violation of rights towards Colombia with respect to the Caribbean Sea, protection of Colombian sovereignty, the protection of the marine ecosystem and the war on drugs.

For its part, the Ortega regime is expected to present any evidence it has on the alleged violations of maritime space that Colombia has committed since the issuance of the judgment in November 2012.





