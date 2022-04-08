Easter in Peru: check the price of air and bus tickets for this holiday

The Easter season in the country is one of the most anticipated dates for Peruvians, who start trips to the interior of the country as part of the domestic tourism activities. Currently, the authorities have presented flexibilities related to coronavirus restrictions. This is how travelers can travel by bus and/or plane to enjoy the culture and gastronomy that every corner of Peru offers.

If you have doubts about the state of emergency on the national road network, this decree will not affect land transport companies or tourists who are traveling on the roads. According to the PNP, this measure will not affect people who move and are quietly sightseeing, since it is specifically aimed at “people who are blocking roads and causing serious disruption of order.”

Knowing this information, you can continue with the planning of your trip on the Easter holiday 2022. Below, we share a list of approximate prices of the cost of tickets, by plane and bus, which could increase due to the social situation that is being experienced in the country.

El Camino Inca. (foto: Tours a Machu Picchu desde Cusco) Tours a Machu Picchu desde Cusco

PRICE OF TICKETS TO CUSCO

Travelers will be able to find bus tickets from 185 soles, as part of a basic service per person. If you want to travel by plane, you will find flights from 746 soles per section, making the transit directly without stops. A round trip can cost you approximately 1500 soles.

PRICES OF TICKETS TO AREQUIPA

In the case of this destination, known as the White City, tourists will find bus tickets from 135 soles, with departures in the morning, afternoon and night. In the case of air flights, you can choose departures from 505 soles or $136. Recommendation: If you are making any payments in foreign currency, check the exchange rate in advance.

PRICE OF TICKETS TO AYACUCHO

This is one of the historical and religious destinations that immerse themselves in the religious festivities that take place in the month of April. For these dates, a land ticket can cost you 230 soles. A cheap plane ticket would cost approximately 510 soles.

Una vista general de los Uros en Puno, Perú. Europa Press/Contacto/John Milner Europa Press

PRICE OF TICKETS TO PUNO

With an approximate hour and a half of travel, you will be able to reach Juliaca with an air flight that would cost from 55 dollars, taking as a reference the presence of 'low cost' airlines in the country. In the case of mobilization by land, it would cost 190 soles as a basic tariff. Please note that for long journeys, special services are offered to make your transfer comfortable.

PRICE OF TICKETS TO ICA

The land of Peruvian pisco and delicious wines welcome you at Easter. The only access route is by land, either by private vehicle or in a company. A ticket can cost you approximately 70 soles. Most companies have hourly departures, making it easier for you to access a seat.

PRICE OF TICKETS TO TRUJILLO AND PIURA

To enter both destinations, you have the option of air and land. If you want to get around by bus, in companies you will find tickets from 170 soles. In the case of traveling by plane, you will be able to review options ranging from 440 soles. As it is an area with active tourist activity throughout the year, prices increase on special dates.

PRICE OF TICKETS TO IQUITOS

To get to Iquitos by plane, we can find flights from around 64 dollars or 237 soles. Can I travel overland? The answer is no. This is a city with no land connection in Peru, so the only ways to get there are by air or river. For example, in Cusco you can find connecting flights.

PRICE OF TICKETS TO PUCALLPA

To reach this destination in the Peruvian jungle, we would have to pay for a flight with a price starting at 203 soles. If it is by land, the approximate cost per person is 95 soles. To find more options, one of the alternatives is in the Plaza Norte Terrestrial Terminal, which brings together a large number of companies that provide passenger and parcel transportation services.

[The detailed information corresponds to an analysis carried out by the editors of Infobae Peru, taking as sources of information the landing pages of companies that operate in the country for tickets by 1 person]

Así se celebra Semana Santa en Perú, el periodo de reflexión entre creyentes.

WHEN IS THE EASTER HOLIDAY?

According to the official calendar that governs our country, it is marked as a holiday on Thursday 14 and Friday 15 April. Based on previous years, these non-working days can be extended until Saturday 16 and Sunday 17 so that Peruvians can carry out domestic tourism, one of the activities most affected in Peru since March 2020 by the pandemic.

REGIONS THAT WILL ACTIVATE TOURISM

According to an official report by Promperú, these are the regions that will have growth in relation to the reactivation after weeks of stopping due to the start of the COVID-19 pandemic throughout the country.

75% Cusco

Arequipa at 55%

50% Ica

Puno at 50%

Lima at 35%

According to Mincetur, as of January 2022, the regions that will be traveling the most to our country would be North America (37%), South America (35%) and Europe (23%).

VIDEO RECOMENDADO

KEEP READING