Dozens die after attack on evacuation center in Ukraine

(Bloomberg) Dozens of people were killed and injured after Russia bombed the main railway evacuation center on the eastern flank of government-controlled territory in Kiev, Ukrainian officials said Friday.

At least 39 were killed and more than 80 injured when at least one Russian “Tochka-U” missile with cluster munitions hit the main railway station in Kramatorsk, a town about 75 kilometres away from Donetsk, controlled by separatists, officials said.

The city has become an evacuation center, offering about 8,000 people a day, mainly women and children, the opportunity to flee the war in Russia, said Mayor Oleksandr Honcharenko. The photos published by Zelenski and the Ministry of Defense showed the victims scattered among full suitcases. The attack provoked strong condemnation from Ukraine and the European Union.

“With no strength or courage to face us on the battlefield, they are cynically destroying civilians,” President Volodymir Zelensky wrote on Facebook.

The Russian Defense Ministry denied responsibility for the attack and claimed that it has already eliminated the use of the type of missile found at the scene, Interfax reported.

Several hours before the attack, Russian forces bombed the only government-controlled railway link from Kramatorsk to western parts of Ukraine, the regional railway said.

More than 200,000 residents of the Donestk region have used the railway for evacuation since the war began on February 24, regional government spokeswoman Tetyana Ihnatchenko told Ukraine 24 TV.

The governor of the Donetsk region, Pavlo Kyrylenko, said in an informative video that the incident was a deliberate attack on civilians.

“They know where to attack,” he said, promising to continue evacuations from the area as Russian forces prepare for a large-scale offensive and escalation in the region.

“They're bombing everything: critical civilian infrastructure, critical medical infrastructure,” Kyrylenko said. “The enemy will stop at nothing.”

The EU strongly condemned the attack, with foreign policy chief Josep Borrell tweeting that it was “yet another attempt to close escape routes for those fleeing this unjustified war and causing human suffering.”

Borrell and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen are visiting Kiev on Friday to meet Zelensky.

