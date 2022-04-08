Daniel Urresti, Rafael López Aliaga and George Forsyth lead polls for Lima's mayoral office

On October 7, 2022, the municipal and regional elections will be held in Peru and according to the latest Datum poll, Daniel Urresti leads the voting intention with 21%, followed by the leader of Popular Renewal and ultra-right , Rafael López Aliaga, with 19%. While in third place, and further away, is the former mayor of La Victoria, George Forsyth with 10%.

Ricardo Belmont ranks fourth with 7%, followed by Alberto Tejada (4%). Álvaro Paz de La Barra has 3% and Eddie Cuellar has 2%.

The representative of Popular Force, César Combina barely reaches 1%.

However, 22% said they would vote blank, flawed or for no candidate and another 10% still do not decide which candidate they would opt for.

According to the fact sheet, this survey was conducted nationally in the target group of men and women aged 18 to 70 years and has a margin of error of 4.5%.

CAMPAIGN FOR THE MUNICIPAL HALL

Although the candidates of the governing party and other political parties are not yet known, the race to reach the municipal hall began on social media, where the candidate for the 'Podemos' party does not hesitate to make harsh comments against the current mayor of Lima, Jorge Muñoz and rival candidates.

Urresti, who has been a candidate for the presidency of the Republic, has declared himself a 'standard-bearer' against crime and among his campaign promises, like the other candidates, is the fight against crime in the Peruvian capital that has been overwhelmed by the hitmen, racketeers and Venezuelan mafias who have taken various areas of Lima.

Rafael López Aliaga of Popular Renewal, recently confirmed his candidacy for mayor of Lima, but the derogatory statements of his party's congressional spokesman Jorge Montoya, who said on the eve that he was in favor of the immobilization decreed by the Government, as he had information that they were going to “go down the hills to plunder the city”, have upset the far-right leader and his election campaign.

López Aliaga, in an interview with RPP, said that Montoya's saying was in a personal capacity and does not reflect the position of his parliamentary bench. “That phrase puzzled me, I called him and told him he had to apologize, but he didn't apologize and I had to apologize and I apologize as a party for that unhappy phrase. I am indignant and I disagree, it will be Jorge Montoya's responsibility what he means, that is a derogatory phrase,” he said.

Meanwhile, George Forsyth, who ranks third in the voting intention, has been harshly criticized for using his personal life as a showcase to win the popular vote. A few years ago, prior to the 2018 municipal election campaign, he got engaged and married actress Vanessa Terkes. His wedding was featured in the media and this exhibition helped him win the post of mayor of La Victoria, a position he resigned a couple of years later to run in the presidential elections, but the scandal of his separation and accusation of aggression against his ex-partner reversed the results and failed to place him in the first places and his party lost its electoral registration as it could not reach 5 per cent of the vote.

