Congress approved initiative to exonerate basic food from IGV

This Thursday, April 7, the plenary session of the Congress approved an initiative that aims to exonerate the General Sales Tax (IGV) on basic necessities, in order to benefit Peruvian families.

And it is in the midst of the demonstrations of the villagers for the increase in the prices of the family basket, the proposal was supported by 97 congressmen, nine against and two abstentions. Subsequently, by 96 votes in favour, ten against and one abstention, he was exonerated from the second ballot.

According to the initiative, it proposes to establish the exemption from the IGV imposed on the import or domestic sale of chicken, eggs, milk, wheat flour, noodles, sugar and meat products. Food of primary necessity in Peruvian households.

Likewise, create a mechanism for the use and return of the accumulated IGV tax credit that would have taxed the acquisition of raw materials and inputs and other services used in the production process of the exonerated food.

In addition, Appendix I-A is incorporated into the Single Ordered Text of the General Sales Tax and Selective Consumption Tax Act, approved by Supreme Decree 055-99-EF.

However, it establishes that the application for the refund of the accumulated and unused tax credit may be submitted every three months and for a minimum amount of one Tax Unit (ITU). The form, deadlines and other conditions are regulated by Sunat.

At the same time, as a final supplementary provision, it is provided that by a supreme decree endorsed by the Minister of Economy, the regulations necessary for the application of the law be established.

Likewise, it specifies that the approved standard applies from the first calendar day of the month following the date of its publication and until December 31, 2022.

While the complementary transitional provision refers to the fact that the Executive Branch is entrusted with the formation of a multisectoral Commission composed of a representative of the Ministries of Economy, Agricultural Development and Energy, to evaluate the reduction of costs of food products and mechanisms to benefit the Amazon.

It is also established that Sunat and Indecopi will be responsible for monitoring the sales prices to the final consumer of food products that are part of the basic family basket.

Rosangella Barbarán talks about the IGV exemption

“It has been possible to approve on the exemption from IGV that some products in the family basket are found and I think it is very important because it will help to have a break for those families, who have suffered the price hike all these days. I think that when the Congress of the Republic comes to have points in common, important projects come out,” the congresswoman told Radio Exitosa.

