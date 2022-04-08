Brazil declared the third wave of the pandemic in a “phase of extinction”

Imagen de archivo de pacientes esperando para recibir atención médica y someterse a un examen de COVID-19 en un club donde se levantó una unidad de cuidado de la salud especializada en coronavirus y síntomas de la influenza, en Río de Janeiro, Brasil. 6 de enero, 2022. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes/Archivo

The third wave of the COVID pandemic in Brazil is “in the phase of extinction,” said the state-owned Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz), linked to the Ministry of Health and the main center for medical studies in the country, said Friday, one of the most affected by coronavirus in the world.

According to the Bulletin of the Fiocruz COVID-19 Observatory, released this Friday, both incidence and mortality from coronavirus maintain a sharp decline trend in Brazil, which allowed, for the first time since May 2020, the country's 27 states to have mortality rates from COVID below 0.3 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants.

“The new data allow us to affirm that the third epidemic wave in Brazil, with the predominance of the omicron variant, is in the phase of extinction,” concluded the bulletin, which highlights the gradual reduction in the number of severe cases, hospitalizations and deaths.

“Scientists warn, however, that this scenario does not mean the end of the pandemic, and that it can be altered if new, more lethal variants emerge or escape the immunity generated by vaccines,” the bulletin clarifies.

Tanto la incidencia como la mortalidad por coronavirus mantienen una tendencia de fuerte caída en Brasil (REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli) REUTERS

The conclusion represents relief for Brazil, which is the second country with the most COVID deaths in the world, after the United States, with almost 661,000 victims, and the third with the most cases, after the US and India, with 30.1 million infections.

Despite these high numbers of deaths and infections, the average number of COVID victims in Brazil in the last week fell to 174 a day on Thursday, the lowest in almost three months, since January 17 (154 victims per day).

This average is well below the record number of daily deaths that Brazil recorded on 12 April last year (3,124 deaths per day), when the country was at the peak of the second wave.

The average number of deaths from COVID in a week fell to 94 a day on January 6, a level very similar to that it had in the first weeks of the pandemic (March 2020), but the arrival in the country of omicron, a much more contagious variant, caused the average to jump to 951 victims per day on February 11, from when it comes falling.

La fuerte caída tanto de las muertes y los casos es atribuida al avance de la campaña de vacunación en Brasil (REUTERS/Adriano Machado) REUTERS

The average number of cases, which reached the record of 189,526 per day last February 3 due to the rapid spread of omicron and at the height of the third wave of the pandemic, fell sharply in the last two months and on Thursday was 20,837 daily infections, its lowest level since January 6 (15,670 cases daily).

The sharp drop in both deaths and cases is attributed to the advance of the vaccination campaign in Brazil, where 162 million people already have the full course of immunization (the two doses or the single-dose vaccine), which is equivalent to 76% of the population.

The vaccination allowed the COVID fatality rate in Brazil, which in 2021 reached up to 3% of those infected, to be currently below 0.8%, according to Fiocruz.

Another fact celebrated by the considered largest center for medical studies in Latin America is that of the bed occupancy rate for patients with COVID, which remained below 60% in all states of the country for the third week in a row.

(With information from EFE)

