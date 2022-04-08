Bogotá administration recovered three parking lots that were operated irregularly by private

The Office of the Public Space Defender of Bogotá, DADEP, announced that “after an arduous judicial process”, which lasted more than 3 years, three public parking lots were being operated irregularly, in fact, since February 6, 2019, these areas did not have a current administration contract with the mayor's office; that is,” there was an undue charge to citizens for the use of these public goods”.

The director of DADEP, Alejandra Rodríguez, said:

is a plot of about 36 thousand square meters, where in addition to the parking lots there are 4 green areas and a square.

The Office of the Ombudsman assures that the recovery process of these bays began before the contract for the administration of the properties expired:

They add that, despite the precautionary measure, another judicial process is ongoing against the Fundación Forja, the firm that operated the parking lot, since, according to the latest reports submitted to DADEP, the foundation collected approximately 144 million pesos per month. For this reason, the Office of the Public Space Ombudsman estimates that, during the 3 years of administration, they received more than 5,469 million pesos. They say that this money should be earmarked for “the recovery and revitalization of public spaces.”

We recovered the parking lots located on Avenida Calle 100 and Cra. 19. Now, they will be managed by @TerminalBogota and the resources invested in caring for the environments. During a transition period of 1 week, you will NOT be charged for your use. Taken from the DADEP Twitter

In addition, they inform citizens that:

However, the district would be carrying out other campaigns and processes that seek to recover public spaces. Last week the Bogotá Security Secretariat announced that a coexistence team, together with the Metropolitan Police and the Mayor's Office of Teusaquillo, held an orientation day for the inhabitants of the neighborhoods La Soledad, Galerías, Quinta Paredes and La Esmeralda, in order to “solve the problems of invasion of public space”.

According to the results of the day, control work was carried out in hotels and motels in the locality in order to verify hygiene and sanitary conditions, there was “voluntary closure” of one of these establishments; also, in a joint work of the Special Administrative Unit for Public Services, UAESP, carried out a characterization and incorporation of carteros from the Galerías neighborhood, in the Single Carter Registry.

In addition, awareness-raising days were held on poor parking on public roads, led by the District Secretariat for Mobility and the Bogotá Traffic Police.

Another remarkable process was the one carried out a few weeks ago with the street vendors of Carrera Seventh, there, they established 8 pacts that seek to reorganize the pedestrian path; the idea is to define an area where they can develop their respective commercial activities, which seeks to benefit the identified informal vendors and previously characterized by the Institute for Social Economy, IPES.

