Aníbal Torres defends his position on Hitler: “Even the most experienced criminal can do positive works”

Aníbal Torres defends Hitler's speech in Puno

The Prime Minister of Pedro Castillo leads the 5th session of the Decentralized Council of Ministers in Puno. During his speech, Aníbal Torres defended his speech where he mentioned Adolf Hitler, despite national condemnation and the Jewish community, German and international, but this time he made a national comparison with former President Alberto Fujimori, indicating that “even the most experienced criminal can do positive things”.

“Yesterday I gave an example of how the most experienced criminal can do positive works, but now I am going to give an example from Peru. One of the most experienced rulers who is now behind bars,” he said in his speech.

“He was the mediated author for the kidnapping, torture and dismembering of the students of La Cantuta, as well as the burning of their remains and the clandestine burial on the road from Lima to Cieneguilla. Can I just say you didn't do something good? I'd be missing the truth. I'm an honest person and I tell the truth. And I'm not afraid of anything, because I'm not holding on to office. I have learned to survive with my work and not just begging for jobs like others have done in 200 years of republican life,” he added.

In this way, Torres replaces former President Fujimori and the genocidal Adolf Hitler in the same position. It is recalled that, after the Constitutional Court (TC) ruled in favor of Alberto Fujimori's release, the premier showed his rejection by comparing the former president to the German dictator.

“We must recognize his good deeds, but I give them as an example: in Germany was it not Adolf Hitler who made him a world power? It was him, but he was condemned, not only by the Germans, but by the whole world, for the great crimes he committed. No one is judged -judicially- for his good works, he is judged for evil deeds,” he said at the time.

Torres stressed that despite the criticism, “we will always support Pedro Castillo's government from wherever we are, because we are not here for the job but to defend the interests of the country.”

“We are not applying a communist, Marxist economy, we are practicing the social market economy created by Konrad Adenauer in Germany and hopefully they will study it, because I have seen that society personally and have traveled through that reality. I speak with knowledge gained not only in books, but acquired from that giant book that no one can overcome,” stressed the premier of the leftist government of Castillo Terrones

INFAMOUS SPEECH

During his speech at the Decentralized Council of Ministers on April 6, in Huancayo, Torres used as a good example in the construction of highways to manage the Nazi genocide Adolf Hitler during the 1930s.

“On one occasion Adolf Hitler visits northern Italy and Mussolini shows him a motorway built from Milan. Hitler saw that, went to his country and filled it with highways, airports and made it the world's first economic power,” he said.

Aníbal Torres praised Hitler in controversial speech at the Council of Ministers | VIDEO: Canal N

It should be noted that his statements were not only highly criticized on social networks, but were also considered “inaccurate” by historians. The philosopher and radio host Fernando Carvallo, criticized explained that it is not accurate, since the one who proposed the construction of several motorways was Konrad Adenauer, who was then mayor of Cologne (1917-1933).

He added that Hitler then proposed to make more roads to prepare for the Second World War, which left millions of deaths.

