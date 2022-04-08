AMLO assured that the ministers of the SCJN acted freely, unlike in 2005, when they discouraged it

MEXICO, D.F., 07ABRIl2005.- Andrés Manuel López Obrador, jefe de gobierno, se presentó ante el pleno de la Cámara de Diputados que se erigió en Jurado de Procedencia, para decidir si se le retira el desafuero, en el caso de desacato a una orden judicial en el caso del predio del Encino. FOTO: Germán Romero/CUARTOSCURO.COM

Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO), constitutional president of Mexico, recalled on the morning of April 8 at the morning conference, how 17 years ago, with 360 votes in favor, 127 against and two abstentions, the Chamber of Deputies decided to “unfairly” challenge him as head of government of the then Federal District.

In the framework of the session held by the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN) yesterday, April 7, 2022, the president said that, despite not agreeing with all the ministers, no one was pressured to take decisions against the action of unconstitutionality of the electricity law or any another action.

He accused the former president of Mexico, Vicente Fox, Santiago Creel and other “business” deputies, of acting as a slogan managing their lawlessness process through the then president of the SCJN, Mariano Azuela Güitrón, who was “submitted”, along with other ministers, to carry out this act against him.

The position was also celebrated by Alfredo Guitiérrez Ortíz Mena, who voted in favor of the constitutionality of the Electricity Law, contrary to his grandfather, Antonio Ortíz Mena, who promoted the nationalization of the electricity industry in the six-year term of Adolfo López Mateos.

“[Ministers] are free. They had the arrogance to feel free. And they did it very well. That is a real rule of law,” he said.

