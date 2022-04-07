Yellen says a digital dollar would take years of development

(Bloomberg) Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said that a digital dollar would take years to develop if the United States decided to proceed with one, underscoring a deliberate approach by policymakers as they develop their regulatory plans to address the rapid spread of assets digital.

US regulators are now conducting a six-month review with the aim of presenting recommendations on a range of issues related to digital assets, including a digital version of US sovereign currency. The initiative was launched through an executive order from President Joe Biden.

“I don't know what conclusions we're going to reach yet, but we must be clear that issuing a CBDC would likely present a major design and engineering challenge that would require years of development, not months,” Yellen said in statements prepared for a Thursday event in Washington. The digital currencies of central banks are known as CBDC, in the case of the US, the digital dollar.

In her speech, Yellen described a set of general principles that, in her opinion, should guide the creation of a new framework to regulate digital assets, seeking to foster innovation and protect consumers, investors and financial stability.

“Our regulatory frameworks must be designed to support responsible innovation while managing risks, especially those that could disrupt the financial system and the economy,” Yellen said.

'Technology Neutral'

He stressed that, as regulators strive to keep up with innovation, the rules they create must be “technologically neutral.”

“That process should be guided by the risks associated with services provided to households and businesses, not by the underlying technology,” he said.

Digital asset issuers and service providers in the industry must protect consumers and investors from fraud and misleading information, ensure proper custody of assets and provide adequate tax information, he said.

The speech follows an executive order issued in March ordering several federal agencies, including the Treasury, to pay more attention to the study and prospective regulation of digital assets, which may include a number of cryptocurrencies, such as bitcoin, fixed-value stable cryptocurrencies and digital money issued by central banks.

Policymakers, Yellen added, should be prepared for possible changes in the structure of financial markets, citing potential changes driven by distributed ledger technology.

“While this could make markets less vulnerable to bankruptcy than any particular company, it is essential to ensure that we maintain visibility into potential accumulations of systemic risk and continue to have effective tools to control excesses where they arise,” he said.

