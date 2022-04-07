Why Ríos Farjat, one of AMLO's favorite ministers, voted against the Electricity Industry Act

This Thursday, April 7, it transpired that the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN) endorsed, with the minimum minimum required expressions, the constitutionality of the Electricity Industry Law (LIE), which in 2021 was amended so that the energy dispatch favors the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE).

The votes expressed in the Superior Chamber of the Court to endorse the LIE were the minimum required for it to be recognized as valid under the Political Constitution of the United Mexican States (CPEUM). This means that of the 11 ministers, four voted in favour and seven against, it should be noted that Arturo Zaldívar, chief minister of the SCJN, was one of those who endorsed the constitutionality of this law.

In the summary of the vote it can be seen that ministers Zaldívar Lelo de Larrea, Loretta Ortiz Ahlf, Yasmin Esquivel Mossa and Alfredo Gutiérrez Ortiz Mena were in favor; Luis María Aguilar Morales, Jorge Mario Pardo Rebolledo, Alberto Pérez Dayán, Javier Laynez Potisek, Norma Piña Hernández, Juan voted against Luis Gonzalez Alcantara Carranca and Ana Margarita Rios Farjat.

For environmental reasons, Minister Ríos Farjat voted against the Electricity Industry Act Video: Twitter/ @XochitlGalvez

On the other side of the spectrum, he highlights that among the ministers who voted against were Minister Ríos Farjat, one of the ministers close to President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) and the so-called 4T, because at the beginning of the six-year term, she had a key position in the federal government and, thanks to the ratification of Morena, she was able to reach the First Chamber of the Supreme Court.

Her closeness with López Obrador began in 2017, when the then chairman of the cherry party invited her to participate in the conference “Plan de Nación”. Later, in 2018, she was part of the president-elect's transition team by leading the work required in the delivery/reception process of the Tax Administration Service (SAT), so that as of December 5 of that year, she would be in charge of the unit.

Some time later, with the release of a place in the body of ministers of the SCJN, she participated and won for the square, so that on December 5, 2019, the Senate of the Republic, with the majority of the National Regeneration Movement (Morena) and its allies (Labor Party, Green Ecologist Party of Mexico and Social Encounter Party), ratified the minister in the Court.

Even President López Obrador welcomed the arrival of Ríos Farjat to the SCJN. “Until yesterday I heard about the Senate's decision, I welcome it. The three proposals are very good citizens, professionals, very good lawyers all three,” said AMLO during his morning conference with a smile on his mouth.

Margarita Ríos Farjat se opuso a que se reconociera la constitucionalidad de la Ley de Industria Eléctrica (Foto: Cuartoscuro)

Now, with an environmental argument, the Minister of the Court explained that, in promoting the right to a healthy environment, she explained that strengthening the CFE cannot be privileged before human health.

With this point, he argued, a privilege is being imposed that may tend to privilege the CFE, but it does so by “leaving in permanent second place the clean energy so necessary for the sustainability and health of all.”

