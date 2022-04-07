Ukraine accused Russia of taking the dead off the streets to hide evidence of war crimes

A woman stands amid the destruction caused by the war in Bucha, in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, April 5, 2022. Ukraine's president planned to address the U.N.'s most powerful body on Tuesday after even more grisly evidence emerged of civilian massacres in areas that Russian forces recently withdrew from. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

Ukrainian President Volodomir Zelensky accused Russia on Thursday of “removing the dead from the streets and basements of occupied territory” to hide evidence “of war crimes” that his army is committing in Ukraine.

In his message this morning, Zelensky said he had “information that the Russian army has changed its tactics and is trying to get the dead out of the streets and basements of occupied territory. Ukrainians killed. This is just an attempt to hide the evidence and nothing more.”

But “responsibility cannot be shirked. We already know of thousands of missing persons. We already know of thousands of people who could be deported to Russia or killed,” said Zelensky, who promised to “discover the circumstances of most of our missing citizens.”

The Ukrainian president believes that, from what was seen in Bucha, “it seems that the attitude towards the modern Russian state is finally changing in the world” and that now the attitude towards Russia is simple: “Either you support the search for peace or you support unjustified massacres.”

El presidente, Volodimir Zelensky, dijo tener reporte de miles de personas desaparecidas, asesinadas o que podrían ser deportadas a territorio ruso AFP

He also called on Russian citizens to confront “the Russian repressive machinery”, because that will always be better than “being equated with the Nazis for the rest of your life.”

After a day when Western allies decided to increase their sanctions against Russia and its interests in the world, the Ukrainian president said that, although “spectacular”, these sanctions “are not enough” and that they will continue to insist on a complete blockade of the Russian banking system and the rejection of oil from that country.

“If there is no really painful package of sanctions against Russia,” Zelensky said, Russia will consider it as permission to attack the Donbas, the regions of eastern Ukraine whose independence Moscow has recognized and on which Russia now wants to focus its offensive.

Zelensky also called on Wednesday for broader and “really painful” sanctions for Russia in the face of the new packages imposed by the United States and the European Union.

“Western countries have announced a new package of sanctions against Russia. New investments are blocked, restrictions are applied against several banks in Russia, personal sanctions are added, as well as other restrictions. This package looks spectacular. But it's not enough,” Zelensky said in his speech, according to a statement on the presidency's official website.

Thus, he reiterated that Ukraine will continue to “insist on a total blockade of the Russian banking system”, which hinders its movement in international finance, as well as the purchase of hard oil in the western democratic world.

“The embargo on Russian oil supplies will be enforced anyway. The format will be found. The only question is how many more Ukrainian men and women will have time to kill the Russian military, so that you, some politicians - and we know you - can make a little determination somewhere,” he said.

(With information from EFE)

