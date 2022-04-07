Tulio Gómez gave Juan Carlos Osorio a stick again: “It came out open on its legs”

After multiple disagreements with the directives and the fans, Juan Carlos Osorio left the technical direction of América de Cali last week. The coach Risaralda was in command in 49 games, however, he could not achieve the expected results in the 'Scarlet' team, leaving a performance of only 38%.

One of the aspects for which Osorio was criticized was the constant rotations, a strategy that has characterized him throughout his career, but that in America brought him several headaches. According to the comments of the fans, this approach led him to leave key players on the bench of substitutes for trying to use his entire payroll. In addition, another problem that 'La Mecha' has had to deal with is injuries, since, during the course of the semester, it has not been able to count on its full roster.

After leaving the institution, Osorio spoke with the media 'Sports without tapujo' and expressed his sadness that he could not have a successful project. However, he stressed that he is “calm”, because he sought to work in the best way: “I have nothing to complain about, I am responsible for everything that happened. Today I can say that I am calm for everyone: my family, my people, the club, the sports project and for myself. Life is like that.”

In recent months, the relationship between America's top shareholder and the Colombian coach had several frictions. On March 19, for example, after the 1-0 defeat to Independiente Medellín, Tulio launched harsh criticism against Osorio through his Twitter account: “The bad worker blames the tool, because the mediocre do not accept their own mistakes and blame others for their inability!!” .

However, the leader 'Scarlet' spoke again on the management of the strategist 'Cafetero' after the team beat Millionarios 3-2 by the 14th date of the BetPlay League. According to Tulio, in an interview with Caracol Radio's 'El Alargue' program, the issue of injuries is a reality, and this has diminished the institution's possibilities.

“I have a very good payroll, what happens is that we have had the players injured or on the bench. You saw how we beat Millonarios, with solvency, we won without six or eight starters, because this semester we have kept between six and eight players in the medical department,” he said in the first instance.

Later, he pointed out that the victory came about because the team went to a more defensive strategy, something that, apparently, was not Juan Carlos Osorio's strong suit: “We with a line of three, almost all goals were equal, in a counterattack they catch the goalkeeper alone and they don't shoot him, so I told Pompilio: 'Please, one defense of four, do not go to put a line of three that beat us. ' When one jumps on the court he already enters with a point, one goes out to look for the two points, but it is that Osorio left open on his legs”.

This Wednesday, America de Cali made the return of Alexandre Guimarães official through its social networks. The Brazilian coach is well remembered in the 'Red Devils', as he was champion of the 2019 Ending Tournament.

“The teacher has already signed and is expected to lead his first training session this Friday at the Cascajal Sports venue”, announced the 'Escarlata' team on the afternoon of this April 6.

The coach's mission will be to make the most of the next six dates of the BetPlay League in order to qualify for the semi-final home runs. In the preview of next day, America ranks in square 12 with 18 points, three less than Atletico Bucaramanga, which is taking the last place in the final stages of the championship.

Alexandre Guimaraes retornó a la dirección técnica de América. Foto: REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez REUTERS

KEEP READING: