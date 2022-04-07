This was José Ramón López Beltrán's request to Elon Musk: “It must be the great space of freedom of expression”

José Ramón López Beltrán, son of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO), sent a message to South African businessman Elon Musk asking him to “end all the dirty war” that is generated on Twitter, a social network where he has been harshly criticized.

López Beltrán's statements came after Musk became the largest shareholder of the social network. In addition, the first-born son of the Chief Executive said that the platform must be “a great area of freedom of expression worldwide”.

“Now that @elonmusk has 9.4% of @Twitter's shares, hopefully pay attention, make correct decisions and end every dirty war that occurs daily. This social network should be the great space for freedom of expression worldwide. For the good of humanity,” López Beltrán wrote from his personal account.

La petición del hijo de AMLO al empresario sudafricano (Foto: Twitter)

Given this, netizens did not waste his message to question the source of his income and the amount of it: “Better tell us what you work on”, “Where do you get the money for a rich life? ”, “If you don't like the way this social network operates, don't use it, the rules are clear”, “Ask him for a house”, were some of the signals he received.

It is worth mentioning that the son of the Tabasqueño has been the target of harsh criticism from the opposition bloc, journalists, academics and users of that platform on more than one occasion. One of the main reasons was that it was announced that he lived in a residence in Texas, United States owned by a former executive of Baker Hughes, a company that has had million-dollar contracts with Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex) since the beginning of his father's term. This information was published by the organization Mexicans Against Corruption and Impunity (MCCI) and LatinUS.

José Ramón has also been criticized for his publications in which he promotes the Revocation of Mandate consultation, a democratic exercise with which Mexicans will decide, on April 10, whether his father continues with his mandate until 2024 or is removed in the middle of his six-year term.

López Beltrán ha sido duramente criticado por la "Casa Gris" (Foto: MCCI)

However, on March 8, within the framework of International Women's Day, López Beltrán published a post in which she asked that we “do not stop fighting” for women's guarantees. This led to a series of criticism from Twitter users, not only of him, but also against the actions taken by López Obrado on that occasion prior to the mobilizations.

Freedom, equality, fraternity, justice, vindication, empowerment and love. Let's not stop fighting. #DiaInternacionalDeLaMujer”, he wrote at the time.

El CEO de Twitter confirmó la noticia (Foto: Twitter)

It was on April 5 when it was announced that the CEO of Tesla will be part of the board of directors of the social network, according to a document reviewed by The Verge that was sent to the US Securities Exchange Commission. Later, Parag Agrawal, Twitter CEO, confirmed the news.

A day earlier, on April 4, Musk announced that he had taken 9.2% of the shares of the social network, causing it to skyrocket on the stock exchange. He also noted on his Twitter account that he would be working with Parag Agrawal to make “significant improvements to Twitter in the coming months.”

KEEP READING: