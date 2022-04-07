The Ukrainian Foreign Minister asked NATO for heavy weapons to prevent further massacres such as Bucha's

Miembros del servicio ucraniano operan un obús 2A65 Msta-B durante ejercicios de artillería y antiaéreos cerca de la frontera con Crimea anexionada por Rusia en la región de Kherson, Ucrania, en esta imagen de mano publicada el 28 de enero de 2022. Servicio de Prensa de la Operación de Fuerzas Conjuntas/Handout vía REUTERS - ESTA IMAGEN HA SIDO SUMINISTRADA POR UN TERCERO.

The Foreign Minister of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, said on Thursday that in his meetings with NATO allies in Brussels he has three items on the agenda: “arms, arms and weapons”.

“My agenda is very simple, there are only three issues in it: arms, weapons and weapons,” he said upon arrival at the headquarters of the Atlantic Alliance.

Kuleba assured that “in recent weeks, the Ukrainian army and the entire Ukrainian nation have shown that we know how to fight, we know how to win, but without the sustainable and sufficient supply of weapons that Ukraine has asked for, these victories will be accompanied by enormous sacrifices.”

The head of Ukrainian diplomacy, on tour in Europe, said that “the best way to help Ukraine now is to provide it with everything necessary to contain (Russian President Vladimir) Putin and defeat the Russian army in Ukraine, so that the war does not escalate any further.”

“Armas, armas y armas”, el pedido del canciller de Ucrania a la OTAN REUTERS

In particular, he said that Ukraine needs, in particular, aircraft, anti-ship missiles, personal armored vehicles and heavy air defense systems.

“I think that the treatment Ukraine is offering is fair: you give us arms, we sacrifice our lives and the war is contained in Ukraine,” he said.

Kuleba considered that no distinction should be made between defensive and offensive weapons “because any weapon used on the territory of Ukraine by the Ukrainian army against a foreign aggressor is defensive by definition”.

“So this distinction between offensive and defensive doesn't make any sense when it comes to the situation in my country. Those countries that say we are going to provide Ukraine with defensive weapons, but we are not in a position to give it offensive weapons, are hypocritical. It is simply an unfair and unjustified approach,” he said.

On Germany, he acknowledged that he has taken “a revolutionary step by changing its position from not providing weapons at all to allowing certain supplies and providing Ukraine, in particular, with anti-tank weapons.”

“However, it is clear that Germany can do more, given its reserves and capacity, and we are working with the German Government to provide us with additional weapons,” he said.

Kuleba consideró que no deben hacerse diferencias entre las armas defensivas y ofensivas REUTERS

On sanctions against Russia, he said that a step forward had been taken and that only a week ago the proposed restrictive measures were much weaker.

However, he insisted on imposing a complete embargo on Russian gas and oil, on expelling all Russian banks from the international Swift system and on closing all ports to Russian ships and goods with as few exceptions as possible based on humanitarian grounds.

“Frankly, I hope that we will not face a situation again in which to intensify the pressure of sanctions we need atrocities such as Bucha's to be revealed and that they impress and impact other partners to the point that they feel and say that they are going to introduce new sanctions,” he said.

He called for Ukrainians not to have to pay with “their lives, health and suffering” for new sanctions against Russia.

NATO countries are providing arms to Ukraine, but the Alliance also seeks to act prudently not to engage in an all-out war against Russia.

(With information from EFE)

KEEP READING: