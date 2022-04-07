“The Supreme Court doesn't care about peace”: victims of alias Otoniel

The victims' organization “Somos Genesis”, which brings together people affected by military and paramilitary operations in the region of Urabá and Lower Atrato Chocoano, issued a letter dated April 7, 2022, in which it disagreed with the Supreme Court's decision to free the extradition of Dairo Antonio Úsuga, alias Otoniel, former head of the Gulf Clan.

It should be recalled that a few days ago, the Criminal Cassation Chamber of the Supreme Court denied the challenge of alias Otoniel's defense for non-extradition to the United States. The high court ratified Judge Diego Eugenio Corredor to continue with the process, which is now at the stage of concluding arguments to issue a concept on this issue.

In its letter, the victims' organization stated that there were many occasions when it tried to stop the trial against the paramilitary chief. The objective of the collective is for Otoniel to repair the victims in Colombia and contribute to the truth and not repetition of the armed conflict.

“We came because our writings seem to be insufficient, to see if our words make sense of so many laws, treaties, procedures, what they call jurisprudence, that seem like hard walls that impede truth and justice, for our lives and our territories,” they said.

To commemorate the Victims' Day on April 9, members of the organization “Somos Genesis” traveled from Urabá to Bogotá, who say that when they arrived in the capital of the Republic, they found the news of the high court. “We haven't learned the lessons of the past. The real and procedural truth is hidden from the victims and from Colombian society. A few benefit from the truth in the United States, which is only drug trafficking, and the delivery of money and routes. And here, we are still left with lies that make everything worse.”

In other paragraphs of the communiqué, the victims point out that the role of the Special Jurisdiction for Peace (JEP) will be essential to prevent the extradition of the Gulf Clan kingpin. “The JEP should not appeal to the Supreme Court of Justice, it should condition and request the suspension of Otoniel's extradition until justice is done here. No revenge either with Otoniel, nor with the military, nor police, nor businessmen, nor politicians or perhaps the justice apparatus who are involved in the process.

This decision of the Supreme Court would be dealing a new blow to peace, they say from the organization. “I know that with the truth we can travel as a country towards peace. Today truth and peace are being torn apart.”

Another complaint presented in its public communiqué is the constant exclusion and re-victimization within judicial processes, which are moving towards impunity. “Our women victims of sexual violence don't matter. Our missing and murdered don't matter. Our recruited children and young people don't matter. Our displacements or confinements don't matter. The destruction of our forests, waters, animals, does not matter. Colombia doesn't matter, peace doesn't matter,” they emphasized.

Finally, the document signed by 46 peasant, indigenous, Afro-descendant and women's organizations leaves a series of questions: Why is it not clarified or judged here in Colombia? How many otoniels start to emerge from today? “Peace are truths that the country must know, it must know the names of some businessmen, military sectors, police sectors and political sectors, who in our territories disguise themselves as the Gulf Clan,” they concluded.

