Revocation of mandate is AMLO's “horse race” to power in 2024: Riva Palacio

With the Mandate Revocation just around the corner, Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) will add one more campaign promise made to his list, but there are those who suspect he keeps something else.

In recent days, members of the opposition, journalists or civil society, have extensively discussed the issue and decided to promote the message of not going to the polls to cast the vote that ratifies or removes the president from office.

The above, based on various arguments as a possible exercise that could end in his re-election by 2024, or else, they have labeled it as a simple narcissistic whim of the leader of the Fourth Transformation to reaffirm his popularity.

According to Raymundo Riva Palacio in his most recent column for Ejecentral, this is an electoral exercise for López Obrador heading into 2024, as he considered that “there is no other opportunity to problematize the operational problems of the rulers, and to observe their capacities and deficiencies.”

That is, it will examine how the pieces of its National Regeneration Movement (Morena) are placed throughout the country, not only as an institution, but as the fundamental pieces at the head of mayors, municipalities and states, which in turn, also seek to position themselves after the electoral exercise.

“The electoral operation for this Sunday is like a horse race where the trophy is the esteem and appreciation of the president,” was the description used by the Mexican writer.

In this sense, Claudia Sheinbaum would be one of the policies targeted by AMLO, and who, according to Riva Palacio, has been very active in promoting the revocation of the mandate “disguised as endorsements” or “support for Electric Law” currently being discussed in Congress.

In addition, the governor of Veracruz, Cuitláhuac García, as well as the governor of Sonora, Alfonso Durazo, would also participate, not to mention his secretaries and secretaries of economy, Tatiana Clouthier, of Energy, Rocío Nahle, of Culture, Alejandra Frausto, and of the Government, Adán Augusto López.

Based on this, the journalist pointed out, it will be possible to develop “a whole immodest state operation, in favor of consultation, a starting point for organizing structures and reviewing the mobilization for the presidential campaign of 2024 ″.

In this regard, he assured that López Obrador does not want to lose power in 2024, in the face of threats from the opposition, “so he needs to know who he has, who he reinforces and what are disposable parts”.

In this regard, he added that the outcome of the consultation is not really important, and he even labeled talking about it as something “idle”, since a maximum of 17 million people is expected to participate, much less the 40% required of the nominal list to make it binding.

Riva Palacio sees this as an opportunity for Andrés Manuel López Obrador to make the process “a personal victory and a tool of punishment for those he considers opponents.”

However, the revocation of the mandate could be considered a failure if the final result of it yields a citizen participation of up to 7.74 per cent; that is, only 6.5 million people.

This will force the governors of Morena, some mentioned above, to carry out a great mobilization exercise, where their points could rise or fall in the sights of Andrés Manuel.

