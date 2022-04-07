Revocation of Mandate: 5,000 ballots were stolen in San Luis Potosí

CIUDAD DE MÉXICO, 27MARZO2022.- Propaganda a favor del Presidente de México, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, en la revocación de mandato que se realizará el 10 de abril. FOTO: MOISÉS PABLOCUARTOSCURO.COM

Early this Wednesday saw the theft of three parcels with ballots destined for the Mandate Revocation consultation that will take place next April 10.

This was reported by the National Electoral Institute (INE) in a statement. This robbery took place in the warehouses of District 01 of Matehuala, in San Luis Potosí. The packages contained about 5 thousand 2 ballots, which will seek to be replenished.

The packages taken were recorded with the following pages corresponding to the following boxes, according to the security standards taken by the electoral institution:

- 558- C1 folios 136,003 al 137,822

- 566- C1 folios 142,475 al 144,053

- 580- C1 folios 156,321 al 157,923

Officials of an autonomous body informed the INE Central Offices in order to request the replacement of these offices for use in the Municipality of Mexquitic in order to guarantee the participation of the citizens of that demarcation.

They also emphasized that the other packages are distributed to the rest of the entity in the custody of State Public Security personnel.

Tanto Lorenzo Córdova y Ciro Murayama han sido catalogados como opositores de la revocación de mandato (Foto: INE)

As far as the popular consultation is concerned, several clashes have arisen between the directors of the INE and officials of the government self-proclaimed as the Fourth Transformation (Q4), including President Andrés Manuel López Obrado (AMLO) himself, over the allegations of the alleged sabotage that the Institute is attempting with the consultation, since it has pointed out the lack of ballots and boxes, as well as the location of the modules to vote.

According to INE director Ciro Murayama, who has been active on his social networks defending the Institute, about 57,000 squares will be placed in regular places.

“Accessible and well-known places in the colonies, this time we published the application 'Locate your box' since March 26, we made an effort to give citizens the information where will you find your box”, arguing that the Institute has been the subject of numerous unsubstantiated criticisms and disqualifications.

Similarly, during the event in favor of the Electricity Reform that was organized to gather supporters of the president in the Monument to the Revolution on Wednesday afternoon, they made theirs speaking not only in favor of the Reformation, but also against the INE.

Las boletas fueron robadas en el estado de San Luis Potosí (REUTERS / José Luis González) REUTERS

The event opened with the intervention of filmmaker Epigmenio Ibarra, who has positioned himself as one of the most ardent defenders of Q4, branded advisors Lorenzo Córdova and Ciro Murayama as traitors of Mexican democracy for going against the Revocation of Mandate consultation.

So he indicated that change should take place through the ballot box, “to rise up again, but not with arms, it is no longer necessary, but with reason”

Also in recent days, senators of the Movimiento Regeneración Nacional (Morena) party bench announced the creation of the National Front of People's Communicators , with which they argued, seeks to give real information to citizens and promote the different achievements of the presidency of López Obrador.

It also aims to “truthfully inform” citizens of the Mandate Revocation, as they mentioned that the INE councillors maintained an alliance with right-wing parties to sabotage the consultation process through a political and media operation by allowing opposition parties to disseminate spots against of the Revocation but not of its promotion.

KEEP READING:



