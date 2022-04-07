Reactions of politicians to the example of Aníbal Torres on Adolf Hitler

During the session of the Decentralized Council of Ministers, Premier Aníbal Torres, used as a good example the management of the Nazi genocidal Adolf Hitler in the construction of highways in Germany during the 1930s.

“On one occasion Adolf Hitler visits northern Italy and Mussolini shows him a motorway built from Milan. Hitler saw that, he went to his country and filled it with motorways, airports and made it the world's first economic power,” he said in part of his speech.

Faced with this, various political figures have spoken out showing their annoyance at this message.

Alex Flores - Congressman of Free Peru for Ayacucho

“A shame that Prime Minister Aníbal Torres cites as an example of a fascist and genocide like Hitler, we now understand where erroneous measures such as the failed curfew come from. It is clear that without ideological and programmatic coherence and changes will not be possible”

Edward Málaga - Ungrouped Congressman (Purple Party)

“I listened in horror to Premier Aníbal Torres in Huancayo, publicly linking Hitler and Mussolini, both war criminals This is unacceptable! What's wrong with you, Premier? Did you forget the story? Didn't you go to the National University of San Marcos? It seems that moral incapacity is contagious.”

Carlos A. Anderson - Ungrouped Congressman (before Podemos Peru)

“I heard Aníbal Torres praise Hitler and his supposed gesture of creating road infrastructure in Germany. I'm sorry to say that Mr. Torres doesn't know history, let alone economic history. His prejudices lead him to ignore the genocidal acts of the greatest murderer in history.”

Lucho Durán - President of the Morado Party

“Already @anibaltorresv hit rock bottom. He cites Adolf Hitler as a benchmark for leadership to achieve the development of a nation. We, who believe in #LibertadYProgreso for all, tell you that human rights have no opportunity cost. His tenure in office is untenable”

Rocio Silva Sabtiesteban - Wide Front

“The Premier cites Adolf Hitler as an example of development and effort. I understand now where his authoritarian inspiration comes from... that is why he wants to reduce the possibility of prison for criminals to 14 years and if it is against human rights to get out of the San José Pact”.

Richard Acuña - Former Congressman of the Alliance for Progress

“Unacceptable and inhumane, Aníbal Torres sets the example of humanity's greatest genocide, Adolfo Hitler. No wonder they're not worried about ruling with their hands full of blood. Premier must go now!”





WHAT ELSE DID ANÍBAL TORRES SAY?

This would not be the first time that the premier used the figure of Adolf Hitler in his statements. It is recalled that in March, the president of the Council of Ministers, in opposing the ruling of the Constitutional Court (TC) in favor of the liberation of Alberto Fujimori, compared the former president with dictator Adolf Hitler.

“We must recognize his good deeds, but I give them as an example: in Germany was it not Adolf Hitler who made him a world power? It was him, but he was condemned, not only by the Germans, but by the whole world, for the great crimes he committed. No one is judged -judicially- for his good works, he is judged for evil deeds,” he said then.

AN INACCURATE STATEMENT

After hearing these statements, expert reactions and analysis were not lacking. The philosopher and radio host Fernando Carvallo criticized Aníbal Torres' version and explained that it is not accurate. He pointed out that Konrad Adenauer, who at the time was mayor of Cologne (1917-1933), proposed the construction of several motorways.





