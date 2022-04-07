Patricia Armendáriz alerted the PAN for Electric Reform: “Let's not waste time with insults and madness”

The debate on the Electricity Reform in the Chamber of Deputies is approaching, and the member of the National Regeneration Movement (Morena), Patricia Armendáriz, issued an alert to the Action Party National (PAN) before starting the dialogue on this possible legislative amendment.

Through her social networks, the former member of the Shark Tank program asked the blue and white legislators not to waste time with “insults and follies,” because, she said, everyone is ready to reach an agreement in the lower house.

“The debate on the electricity reform in the chamber of @Mx_Diputados is approaching. I want to make an invitation to tod @s that we do not waste time with insults and madness. We have a job, we are all ready to discuss it, and efficiently,” wrote the businesswoman.

Later, he affirmed that the National Action Bank is made up of “worthy citizens” who do not deserve to give an image of just arguing with “insults and accusations” in this legislature.

“The interventions of the @AccionNacional where the Mexican right wing is represented by worthy citizens who are prepared and do not deserve to give the image of just arguing with insults and accusations by Mexico by #unacamaradigna,” said the Morenista.

Patricia Armendáriz utilizó sus redes sociales para mandar la alerta al PAN (Foto: Twitter)

Users of this social network immediately rushed against the legislator of the cherry party and pointed out that the Electricity Reform promoted by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) is a danger to the country, and even international authorities have mentioned it.

Specifically, they shared the statement that the United States Secretary demanded from Tatiana Clouthier, head of the Ministry of Economy, for the possible points that Mexico would fail to comply with the TMEC if this change in the energy sector is implemented.

The US official also assured that investments of up to USD 10 billion would be at risk. “Primarily in renewable energy facilities, more than ever they are at risk,” reads the letter signed by Katherine Tai.

It should be noted that just last April 4, the Committee on Environment and Natural Resources of the Chamber of Deputies ruled in favour of the electricity reform initiative, noting that it is an environmentally friendly proposal.

La secretaria del Trabajo de EEUU alertó sobre los males que le causaría a América del Norte la Reforma Eléctrica (Foto: EFE/LUIS TEJIDO) EFE

During this dialogue, opinion was quite divided because, despite the fact that the majority of the votes were reached to be considered as the opinion in general of the entire committee, the vote was 17 votes in favor and 14 against. The first votes were made by the politicians of Morena and his allies, the Labour Parties (PT) and the Green Ecologist of Mexico (PVEM). While the second of the opposition bloc: PRI, PAN, PRD, MC.

That same day, members of the Institutional Revolutionary Party, the National Action Party and the Democratic Revolution Party announced, during a press conference, that they would present a counterproposal for electrical reform, saying that the AMLO project was “destructive, regressive and polluting.”

Of the 12 points proposed by the opposition bloc, Morena announced that it coincided with only six, although he pointed out on Tuesday, April 5, that the points set out in its counter-reform could be analysed and contemplated in the opinion that had already been circulated.

Among these guidelines is raising access to electricity to constitutional law, and that its use, supply and affordable prices are a precondition for citizens to enjoy the right to water, security, food and health.

KEEP READING