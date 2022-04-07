Maya Erskine replaces Phoebe Waller-Bridge and will star alongside Donald Glover in the series “Mr. and Mrs. Smith”

The series Mr. and Mrs. Smith (Mr. And Mrs. Smith ), from Prime Video, finally found Phoebe Waller-Bridge's replacement: actress Maya Erskine, known for her roles in PEN15 and Wine County. She has taken the role of Donald Glover's female counterpart in the upcoming television fiction that will be based on the action film starring Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie.

After the announcement of the project, Waller-Bridge stepped aside due to creative differences and later went on to work another title as part of the collaboration he signed with this digital platform (the same one that houses his famous comedy Fleabag). In the wake of this loss in the cast, Glover later confirmed that the production was in search of a new star to give life to Mrs. Smith.

El actor y cantante Donald Glover confirmó que el final de la serie se está escribiendo. (REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni) REUTERS

Erskine is best known for being the co-creator, star and producer of PEN15, a Hulu original title that has been nominated for Emmy in multiple categories throughout its two seasons. Other roles that make up her filmography include Wine Country (directed by Amy Poehler), Man Seeking Woman, Casual, Scoob! and in the future it will also be seen in Obi-Wan Kenobi, the Disney+ series focused on the classic character of the Star Wars film saga.

Mr. and Mrs. Smith will have a leap to TV

Originally, Mr. and Mrs. Smith is a film directed by Doug Liman that told the story of a couple of rival spies who receive one day the most difficult of their missions: to assassinate the other. Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie gave life to the protagonists, John and Jane Smith, who have been married for five or six years, but their marriage has cooled down and they don't even remember the last time they had an exciting time. The duel to the death between the two will rekindle this flame of love that seemed to be dead, and they will have to evaluate whether they are really ready to let go of their romance.

Brad Pitt y Angelina Jolie protagonizaron la exitosa película de acción en 2005. (20th Century Fox) Moviestore/Shutterstock

The plot will be brought to the small screen by Donald Glover and Francesca Sloane. Recently, the actor revealed that they are writing the end of the season, so, filming could begin in the coming months of the year. Sloane is also the showrunner and is featured in executive production alongside the protagonist; Yariv Milchan and Michael Schaefer (New Regency); and Jenny Robins (Wells Street Films).

When the project was first announced, it was reported that Phoebe Waller-Bridge, the acclaimed British actress and screenwriter, was going to be part of the main cast. However, the protagonist of Fleabag ended up abandoning him and, at the moment, is working on another production for the same streaming service.

Mr. & Mrs. Smith does not yet have an official release date in the Prime Video catalog.

