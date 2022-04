Alianza Lima played a home match against River Plate as part of the first round of group F of the 2022 Copa Libertadores. It was a fairly even match in terms of the result, since the 0 to 0 did not move and it seemed that the trend would continue in that way. However, striker Matías Suárez appeared to score a goal and lead the 'Millionario' 1-0 at the Estadio Nacional after a great collective play.

The Argentine striker scored a major goal after a millimeter assist from Julián Álvarez | Video: ESPN