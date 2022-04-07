Mandate Revocation: Opposition Presented a Position to the OAS Against AMLO's “False Consultation”

QUI17 - QUITO (ECUADOR) - 06/06/04 - Vista general de la inauguraciÛn de la XXXIV Asamblea General de la OrganizaciÛn de Estados Americanos (OEA) realizada la noche de hoy, domingo 6 de junio, en el Teatro Nacional de la Casa de la Cultura en Quito. EFE/Guillermo Legaria

This Sunday, April 10, the Consultative Process for the Revocation of Mandate will take place, which could define the tenure of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) in the office for which he was elected; however, members of the opposition turned to the Organization of American States (OAS) to to determine its position before this consultation and the context in which it will take place.

In view of the proximity of this civic activity, Jesús Zambrano, national coordinator of the Party of the Democratic Revolution (PRD); Adriana Díaz, general secretary of the party; and Ángel Ávila, representative of the PRD to the National Electoral Institute (INE) attended the OAS Mission in Mexico and presented their perspective of the current context in reference to the consultation.

At the reception of the Perredists were Fernando Tuesta, head of the OAS Mission in Mexico; Brenda Santamaría, Chief of the Electoral Observation Section of the OAS Department for Electoral Cooperation and Observation; and Yerutí Méndez, deputy head of the OAS Foreign Visitors Mission in Mexico.

Zambrano Grijalva described this meeting as “transcendent”, as the electoral specialists of the international organization were interested in knowing the context of the circumstances of what, for them, is an extraordinary event.

The leader of the Aztec sun stressed the importance of providing this information to the OAS General Council and its President Luis Almagro, so that the organization has its “loud voice” version, since they are convinced that the Mandate Revocation is a “farce”.

On her own, Adriana Díaz highlighted the PRD's position on the exercise of the Mandate Revocation consultation: “We record all the demands in the electoral bodies, hopefully they will give a report attached to the documentary we have delivered.”

Finally, Ángel Ávila announced that he will present all the electoral complaints filed by the party, as well as the resolutions of the INE Complaints Commission and the Superior Chamber of the Electoral Tribunal of the Federation Judiciary (TEPJF), which have been resolved in favor of the PRD.

He also stated that this party will continue to use all the legal tools at its disposal to denounce violations of the law by President López Obrador, the officials promoting the so-called 4T and the leadership of the Morena Regeneration Movement (Morena).

It should be noted that Claudia Sheinbaum, head of government of Mexico City, called a rally at the Monument to la Revolución, to promote the Electric Reform, which is being discussed in committees of the Chamber of Deputies; however, during the event that took place in the Tabacalera neighborhood of the Cuauhtémoc mayor's office, the activism of Regeneration Nacional promoted the consultative act.

In a message in favor of participatory democracy, Epigmenio Ibarra pointed out Lorenzo Córdova and Ciro Murayama, members of the INE, as traitors to democracy for, from their perspective, going against the exercise to which the head of the federal executive will undergo on Sunday.

Similarly, Mario Delgado, the national president of the cherry party, said that Mexico is currently in a battle for sovereignty, so the approval of the Electric Reform and the Revocation of the Mandate will be pillars to eliminate “the last loophole” of neoliberalism. Likewise, Gabriela Jiménez, Morena's standard-bearer, said that “on Sunday we will go out to say 'love with love is payed' to AMLO”.

