Lydia Cacho lashed out at the industry for Sasha Sokol case: “Land of corruption and impunity”

The case of the abuse of Sasha Sokol has raised the voice of different personalities from the Mexican show business, as there were those who positioned themselves in favor of the singer and also those who condemned her.

Almost a month after Sokol made public on her social networks that she had suffered abuse by Luis de Llano, on April 5 she said she was willing to bring her case against the infamous Televisa producer to court.

In this context, the Mexican journalist and activist, Lydia Cacho, congratulated Sokol for her courage to raise her voice in the face of society's belief that fame offers protection, thus discrediting the denunciations of people working in this field.

In the Twitter thread he also argued that the entertainment industry owes a moral and ethical debt to thousands of victims of sexual abuse. He also stated that the time had come for Luis de Llano to be investigated and prosecuted.

La cantante compartió el mensaje en sus redes sociales donde habló del abuso del productor (Foto: Instagram/@timbiriche_4reva)

He also assured that to blame “the mothers of the victims is to protect pederasts from entertainment. The psychological terror that the aggressors establish on children silences everything”, so he stated that attention should be paid “to the aggressors, to their right to truth and to reparation for harm #NoMasPederastas”.

So he pointed out that the courage “of public figures like @SashaSokol or @martinezmau is immense, because the public discredits their voices thinking that fame gives them protection. In Mexico, a land of corruption and impunity, no one is safe but the politicians in turn. #NoMásPederastas”, concluded Cacho.

This is not the first time that the journalist has shown her sympathies towards the singer, because after a message posted on the singer's Instagram account she stated that she could count on her: “Count on me, dear Sasha. Indeed, it is the acts of pedophile that sink it, not the courage of the victim.”

(Foto: Instagram@ceciliafuentesm/@luisdllanomacedo)

Sokol announced during the night of March 8 that the television producer had abused her when they were romantically involved. This revelation came after Yordi Rosado's controversial interview with Luis de Llano in which he recalled his “relationship” when the singer was just 14 years old.

Following this statement and messages of support from members of Mexican entertainment, Luis de Llano's half-sister, Cecilia Fuentes, came to his defense, who said dismayed and alluded that the issue caused De Llano to fall into a severe depression.

In the text on TVNotas he asked for love, peace and understanding for the producer: “They have caged him in a very small space, tied to an anchor that is thrown into a bottomless sea. And that is not valid.”

And after a statement in which De Llano asserted that there was no such abuse and did not commit any crime, the former Timbiriche issued a strong warning to the 76-year-old producer: “What I did when I shared the truth was not with the intention of stoning Luis. He is stoned for his actions. Luis: To think that you didn't act immorally is the immoral thing. See you in court. ”

