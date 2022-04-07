“It bothers him that we think differently”: members of the PAN supported López Rabadán by mentioning it in the “morning”

The Senator of the National Action Party (PAN), Kenya López Rabadán, has become one of the strongest opponents of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO), so, both from the Upper House and on social networks, she always leaves clear his discontent with the president's statements and actions.

In the face of constant comments and accusations, the president, as is customary, evidenced the legislator during the section of Who is who of lies by Ana García Vilchis, which seeks the alleged fake news to hit the Fourth Transformation (Q4).

Although López Rabadán did not remain silent and demanded the Tabasqueño, several of her fellow party members decided to support her and send her messages of support after this mention in the National Palace.

In the first instance, the national leader of the blue and white, Marko Cortés, shared his support and sent a message to López Obrador, who, he assured, “it bothers us that we think differently,” as well as the people who “constantly show him their lies and mistakes.” For this reason, he asked to continue raising his voice for Mexico.

Santiago Creel, vice president of the Chamber of Deputies, also came forward and stated that AMLO “uses power to polarize the people of Mexico.” In addition, he demanded to stop the accusations and attacks against López Rabadán and all his opponents.

For her part, the federal deputy for District 4 in Yucatan, Cecilia Patron Laviada, rejected the use of public resources to attack journalists and opponents, a situation of which they have pointed out López Obrador. He also indicated that the section Who is who of lies “is a mask of Morena's authoritarianism.”

The former presidential candidate and for governor of the State of Mexico, Josefina Vázquez Mota, also stood in solidarity with her fellow party and spoke in favor of those who seek to protect the environment from the 4Q megaprojects.

“My solidarity with my colleague @kenialopezr and the citizen activists who speak out for our natural heritage. I am in favor of hearing the voices of Mexicans who seek to protect the environment, in the face of the ecocide in stretch 5 of #TrenMaya,” he wrote from his Twitter account.

Finally, Jorge Romero Herrera, coordinator of the PAN bench in the Chamber of Deputies, said that the Palacio Nacional continues to persecute and intimidate opponents, a situation he called “unacceptable”.

These answers came after the federal president mentioned, during the morning press conference on April 6, an excerpt from an interview that Kenia López gave to a YouTube channel where she demonstrated against the Maya Train.

In such a space led by Carlos Alazraki, the legislator ruled that, from her perspective, this project is “another whim” of the Mexican president where the ecosystem, which includes the Gulf of Mexico Sea and the Caribbean.

“These guys from Morena and the government of López Obrador, with this whim of the Maya Train, are even going to change the turquoise blue of the sea, just look at how lethal, how harmful an ignorant government and a populist government can be,” said López Rabadán.

Regarding these statements, López Obrador said that adjectives such as “populist” and “ignorant” are part of conservative thought, because, from their perspective, these characters assume that “everyone else is ignorant, we are not”.

