“He who thinks he is king”: Denise Dresser broke out against AMLO for criticizing SCJN ministers

Political scientist and writer Denise Dresser lashed out against President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) for reproaching the attitude of the Supreme Ministers Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN) before the Electricity Reform.

During his morning press conference from the National Palace, the federal president criticized the ministers of the Court for focusing on legal grounds and not “going deep” to define the constitutionality of the Reformation.

AMLO said ministers should consider that Enrique Peña Nieto's Electricity Reform was approved with bribes (Government of Mexico /YouTube)

In his participation, the chief executive indicated that ministers should consider that Enrique Peña Nieto's Electricity Reform was approved with bribes to legislators, without having a “thorough discussion.”

“(The ministers) are beings from another world, that this reform was approved with bribes and that there is a trial against the director of Pemex (Emilio Lozoya), who confessed that he had given bribes to legislators to pass the energy reform,” he said.

And he added: “Can the power of companies more? And that they do not come to me that the law is the law, that they do not come to me with that story that the law is the law, what is going to be proven is whether they are lawyers who defend the public interest or are employers, business lawyers”.

In response to her statement, the political scientist recalled that the person who does not give importance to the law is him, since he “violates it every day”; in her message, she regretted that with his statements, President López Obrador wants to believe himself to be king, but he is really a “neopriist”.

Before its publication, the reactions of Internet users were not long in coming, as several users regretted that the person in power did not respect the Constitution or the institutions.

“Very serious, his intention is clear, to seize EVERYTHING: electric monopoly governed by the state; electoral system where everything is decided by him to increase his concentration of power. If you are not worried, you are not paying attention”, “'And that they do not come to me with the story that democracy is democracy ': AMLO 2024″, and “He who swore in his position to comply with the Constitution and the laws that emanate from it”, were some of the answers.

Like Denise Dresser, netizens and opposition figures rushed against President López Obrador for the statements given during his traditional morning.

Such was the case of the former president of Mexico, Felipe Calderón Hinojosa, who compared the words that the chief executive gave when he took power in 2018 with those he said on Wednesday: “'I protest to keep and enforce the Political Constitution of the United Mexican States and the laws that emanate therefrom. ': López Obrador, 2018. 'And don't give me that story, that the law is the law: López Obrador, 2022″.

While the Senator of the National Action Party (PAN), Lilly Tellez, shared the quote and added: “Words of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, today, April 6, 2022, at an official ceremony at the National Palace.”

Meanwhile, journalist Pascal Beltrán del Río said he was not surprised by the president's words, since for AMLO, the law has never been the law, but “what he says”. “I'd better not have protested to abide by and enforce the law. What an aberration is that, he would say,” he added.

