Fantastic Beasts 3: premiere in Peru and where to watch “The Secrets of Dumbledore”

The month of April is filled with magic with the premiere of a new chapter in the film universe of Harry Potter, based on the literary creation of J.K. Rowling. All potterheads are aware of the latest updates that are published regarding Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, a story that will show in detail the youth of Albus Dumbledore and his relationship with Gellert Grindelwald to save the world from wizards and muggles.

Don't miss: “Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts”: the loneliness of Emma Watson, Tom Felton cried for Helen McCrory and more moments

SYNOPSIS FANTASTIC BEASTS 3

“Professor Albus Dumbledore knows that the powerful Dark Magician, Gellert Grindelwald, is moving to take control of the wizarding world. Unable to stop him alone, he entrusts magizoologist Newt Scamander to lead an intrepid team of wizards, witches and a brave muggle baker on a dangerous mission, where they will encounter old and new beasts and face Grindelwald's growing legion of followers. But with what is at stake, how long can Dumbledore stay on the sidelines?”

The cast consists of: Oscar winner Eddie Redmayne (The Theory of Everything), two-time Oscar nominee Jude Law (Cold Mountain and The Talented Mr. Ripley), Ezra Miller, Dan Fogler, Alison Sudol, Callum Turner, Jessica Williams, Katherine Waterston and Mads Mikkelsen. Again, the direction lies with David Yates, who has been responsible for shaping this new magical adventure on the big screen.

HOW LONG IS THE MOVIE FANTASTIC BEASTS 3?

Specialized portals indicate that this new installment will last approximately two hours, during which time we will be able to see in detail this parallel world where hidden aspects of Dumbledore's life will be discovered far from Hogwarts.

Mads Mikkelsen como Grindelwald en el tráiler de "Animales fantásticos: los secretos de Dumbledore". (Warner Bros)

WILL THERE BE A PREVIEW IN PERU?

Attention, potterheads and muggles! Yes, Warner Bros. confirmed that there will be a world preview to watch The Secrets of Dumbledore. For our country it is scheduled for April 13.

The official national premiere will be on April 14. As is known, every Thursday is the day of premieres in Peru and the billboard is changed.

WHERE TO SEE FANTASTIC BEASTS 3?

This time the premiere will not take place virtually, so fans will be able to enjoy the film in the cinema. Please note that in order to access the functions, you must carry your vaccination card with the full doses, as a mandatory measure. These are the cinemas in which it will be officially screened.

- UVK

- Cineplanet

- Cinestar

- Cinépolis

- Cinemark

- Cinerama Pacifico

WHY WON'T JOHNNY DEPP PLAY IN FANTASTIC BEASTS?

The remembered Jack Sparrow of Pirates in the Caribbean experienced one of the most difficult moments of his personal and professional life when his former partner, Amber Heard, made public a series of complaints of physical and psychological violence against the Hollywood actor. The controversial confrontation between the artists that reached the court prompted Warner Bros. and the producers of the magic franchise to decide to remove him from this project.

Although audios were revealed that denied the Aquaman actress, and justice appealed in favor of Johnny Depp, her artistic career was seriously affected. In order not to stop filming, it was confirmed that Mads Mikkelsen (Hannibal) would be his replacement and would wear the costume of the sorcerer Gellert Grindelwald.

This change of actors caused a series of criticism from fans, who hoped to see Depp again in The Secrets of Dumbledore.