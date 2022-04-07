Eleven bodies were found in a garage in the city of Gostomel

SENSITIVE MATERIAL. THIS IMAGE MAY OFFEND OR DISTURB A police investigator works with bodies of civilians, collected from streets to local cemetery, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in the town of Bucha, outside Kyiv, Ukraine April 6, 2022. REUTERS/Oleg Pereverzev

Former Ukrainian Interior Minister Arsen Avakov reported that eleven bodies have been found in a garage in Gostomel, just outside Kiev, the capital of Ukraine.

“In Gostomel, near Bucha, in one of the garages on Svyatopokrovskaya Street , the police found eleven civilians dead. Locals say the snipers shot people and then put the dead in the garage,” Avakov said on his Facebook account, as reported by the Ukrainian daily 'Ukrayinska Pravda'.

Gostomel, northwest of the Ukrainian capital, Kiev, with an airfield in its vicinity, has been hotly contested since the beginning of the war. A few days ago, Ukrainian troops regained control of this city and the neighboring towns of Bucha and Irpin.

The head of Gostomel's military administration, Taras Dumenko, said on Tuesday that, after 35 days of occupation by Russian troops in this town of the Kiev region, more than 400 people were missing, according to the Ukrainian press.

In addition, on Wednesday night the Kiev State Administration reported that anti-aircraft alarms were heard again in the city. “Attention! An air alert has been declared in Kiev!” , alerted in a statement on Telegram its Administration, as reported by the Ukrinform agency.

The President of Ukraine, Volodymir Zelensky, called for wider and “really painful” sanctions on Russia late Wednesday in the face of the new packages imposed by the United States and the European Union.

“Western countries have announced a new package of sanctions against Russia. New investments are blocked, restrictions are applied against several banks in Russia, personal sanctions are added, as well as other restrictions. This package looks spectacular. But it's not enough,” Zelensky said in his speech, according to a statement on the presidency's official website.

Thus, he reiterated that Ukraine will continue to “insist on a total blockade of the Russian banking system”, which hinders its movement in international finance, as well as the purchase of hard oil in the western democratic world.

“The embargo on Russian oil supplies will be enforced anyway. The format will be found. The only question is how many more Ukrainian men and women will have time to kill the Russian military, so that you, some politicians - and we know you - can make a little determination somewhere,” he said.

In his opinion, “if there is no really painful package of sanctions against Russia and if there is no supply of weapons”, something that the Ukrainian president has emphasized that the country needs, this “will be considered by Russia as a permit”. “A permit to go further,” he added.

