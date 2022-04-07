Coldplay confirms its second concert in Peru and changes the date of its first show

Coldplay performs at Expo 2020 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, February 15, 2022. REUTERS/Christopher Pike

Coldplay confirmed in mid-December 2021 that within its world tour “Music of the Spheres” it had included Peru to perform next month's September 2022 on the esplanade of the National Stadium.

The band led by Chris Martin managed to do SOLD OUT in the early hours of the sale of its tickets and at the request of its fans, this April 7, the second date for a concert in Lima was confirmed for Wednesday, September 14.

The English band was one of the first international groups to confirm Peru among their list of countries to delight their fans with a live concert. So far, no further details have been given of when ticket sales or costs will begin.

ON WHAT DATE WAS YOUR FIRST CONCERT CHANGED?

Through the official Peruconcerts Instagram, it was announced that the first Coldplay show will take place on Tuesday, September 13, changing the date, since it had been scheduled for Tuesday 20 of the same month.

Coldplay anuncia segundo show en Lima. (Foto: Instagram)

