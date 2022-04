Melgar from Arequipa visited Cuiabá from Brazil on the first date of group B of the 2022 Copa Sudamericana. The Peruvian team was quite competitive at the Arena Pantanal and have been able to be present on the scoreboard, but effectiveness is not on their side. Precisely, striker Bernardo Cuesta had the great opportunity to score his goal, but the home goalkeeper, Walter, was more attentive and got the ball out of him just enough, avoiding the break of parity.

