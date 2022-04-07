Australia sanctioned the “butcher of Mariupol” and 64 other Russian citizens for the invasion of Ukraine

The Australian Government announced on Thursday the imposition of financial sanctions and travel bans against Russian Army Colonel Mikhail Mizintsev, nicknamed “the butcher of Mariupol”, as well as 64 other Russians and two Ukrainians for Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

In addition to Mizintsev, who is held responsible for the bombing of a theater full of civilians in the city of Mariupol, the measures affect the Deputy Prime Minister, Dmitry Grigorenko, and the head of Economic Development, Maxim Reshetnikov, among other senior officials, points out the Australian Foreign Ministry.

The list also includes Galina Danilchenko, who was “placed” by Russia as “mayor” of the Ukrainian town of Melitopol, as well as Ukrainian legislator Oleg Voloshyn, who, according to the Australian statement, works with Russia to undermine the Kiev government.

The new round of sanctions comes after evidence of possible war crimes emerged from the massacres of civilians attributed to Russian forces in the Ukrainian town of Bucha and other villages around Kiev.

FOTO DE ARCHIVO: Varias personas pasan caminando frente a un edificio calcinado durante la invasión rusa de Ucrania en la ciudad de Mariúpol, Ucrania, el 4 de abril de 2022. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko REUTERS

In total, Australia has imposed sanctions against Russia, and its ally Belarus, covering some 600 individuals and entities, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, in condemnation of the invasion initiated on February 24 by Moscow.

Canberra has also allocated more than 180 million Australian dollars (136 million US dollars) in aid to Ukraine, most of it in the shipment of military equipment.

This week, the Australian Government announced a ban on the export to Russia of all luxury goods, including wines, lobsters, clothing, footwear and exclusive car parts, among others, in response to the “illegal” invasion of Ukraine.

(With information from EFE)

